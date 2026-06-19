On3 Basketball
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Gene Bess dead at 91
Basketball Hall of Fame coach Gene Bess passed away at the age of 91 Friday morning, his son, Brian, revealed on Facebook. Bess, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, is the all-time winningest college basketball coach at any level (1,300-416).
Bess coached at Three Rivers CC from 1971-2020 and is considered one of the greatest JUCO basketball coaches of all time. He won two JUCO National Championships at Three Rivers (1979 and 1992). Bess, an Oak Ridge, Missouri native, was inducted into the Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame in 1983, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1988, the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 1989, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.
Across his tenure, Bess coached notable players such as Sunday Adebayo (later played at Arkansas and Memphis), Corey Gipson (current head coach at Austin Peay), Tristan Jarrett (later named SWAC Player of the Year at Jackson State in 2021), Kavion Pippen (later named two-time All-MVC selection at Southern Illinois), and most notably four-time NBA All-Star Latrell Sprewell.
“This morning at 4:00am my dad went to be with Jesus,” Brian Bess said in a statement. “We are making arrangements and will let you know when we will celebrate.
2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees
- 1976 US Women’s Olympic Team (won silver medal)
- Gene Bess (two-time JUCO National Championship winning head coach, 1,300 career wins with Three Rivers CC)
- Gary Blair (two-time DI Women’s National Championship winning head coach, 852 career wins with SFA/Arkansas/Texas A&M)
- Pau Gasol (two-time NBA Champion, four-time All-NBA, six-time NBA All-Star)
- Becky Hammon (three-time WNBA Championship winning head coach, four-time All-WNBA, 6-time WNBA All-Star)
- David Hixon (two-time DIII National Championship winning head coach, 826 career wins with Amherst College)
- Gene Keady (six-time National Coach of the Year, 737 career wins at WKU/Purdue)
- Dirk Nowitzki (one-time NBA Champion, nine-time All-NBA, 14-time NBA All-Star)
- Gregg Popovich (five-time NBA Finals winning head coach, 1,390 career wins with San Antonio Spurs)
- Tony Parker (four-time NBA Champion, four-time All-NBA, 6-time NBA All-Star)
- Jim Valvano (one-time DI Men’s National Championship winning head coach, 346 career wins with Johns Hopkins/Bucknell/Iona/NC State)
- Dwyane Wade (three-time NBA Champion, eight-time All-NBA, 13-time NBA All-Star)