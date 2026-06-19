Basketball Hall of Fame coach Gene Bess dead at 91

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Gene Bess passed away at the age of 91 Friday morning, his son, Brian, revealed on Facebook. Bess, who was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023, is the all-time winningest college basketball coach at any level (1,300-416).

Bess coached at Three Rivers CC from 1971-2020 and is considered one of the greatest JUCO basketball coaches of all time. He won two JUCO National Championships at Three Rivers (1979 and 1992). Bess, an Oak Ridge, Missouri native, was inducted into the Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame in 1983, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 1988, the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 1989, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2006.

Across his tenure, Bess coached notable players such as Sunday Adebayo (later played at Arkansas and Memphis), Corey Gipson (current head coach at Austin Peay), Tristan Jarrett (later named SWAC Player of the Year at Jackson State in 2021), Kavion Pippen (later named two-time All-MVC selection at Southern Illinois), and most notably four-time NBA All-Star Latrell Sprewell.

Three Rivers legend and basketball Hall of Famer Gene Bess passed away Friday morning.



Condolences to Bess’ family, 3R, and the many hearts and lives he impacted. pic.twitter.com/O2FH7WHM7C — Luke Randle (@LukeRandleTV) June 19, 2026

“This morning at 4:00am my dad went to be with Jesus,” Brian Bess said in a statement. “We are making arrangements and will let you know when we will celebrate.

2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees