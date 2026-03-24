Baylor freshman EDGE Kamauryn Morgan signed with Missouri on Tuesday after nearly four months in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Morgan formally entered the portal on Dec. 30, 2025, after appearing in 10 games as a true freshman in 2025.

The 6-foot-5 and 251-pound Morgan saw limited time as the Bears’ third-string outside linebacker, participating in 125 total snaps in 2025, including 67 coming in pass-rushing scenarios. He finished with just six tackles and a quarterback hurry, with his first career tackle coming in the second week of the season against SMU.

Morgan signed with Baylor as a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle out of South Oak Cliff (Red Oak, Tex.) High, where he was the No. 35-ranked edge rusher in the class and No. 302 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Morgan, who was considered the best-available player still in the transfer portal as of this week, signed with Missouri prior to a scheduled visit to Auburn on Saturday. This was Morgan’s second commitment this offseason after originally pledging to Virginia Tech on Jan. 9 before decommitting a week later after being deemed ineligible due to an academic issue at Baylor.

Morgan reentered the portal on Jan. 16, the final day of the NCAA’s two-week portal window, and quickly became one of the more-coveted players still available. Along with Auburn, Morgan received interest from Kentucky, Mississippi State and Texas.

This report will be updated.