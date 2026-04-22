The Baylor Bears and head coach Scott Drew have made a massive addition to the 2026-2027 roster. Former Yale Bulldogs forward Isaac Celiscar committed to Baylor on Wednesday, On3 has learned. Celiscar will be making a massive jump from the Ivy League to the Big 12 in Waco. However, the Bears and their fans should be excited about this one.

Celiscar was rated a four-star prospect by the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He came in as the No. 117 overall player. Narrowing the list down to just small forwards, Celiscar is No. 17 at the position.

Multiple other programs from the power conference level were interested in Celiscar. Among them, two came from the SEC: the Kentucky Wildcats and the Texas A&M Aggies. A little further north in the Big Ten saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers getting in the mix. Ultimately, Baylor won the recruitment.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Celiscar put together performances good enough to be named second-team All-Ivy League. He averaged 13.2 points while shooting 57.3% from the field and 40.7% on his three-point attempts. Yale called on him in other ways as well. Celiscar finished as the team’s second-leading rebounder with 6.3 per game, also adding 3.2 assists.

“It’s different, it’s not what we signed up for,” Yale head coach James Jones said after Celiscar announced his intentions to leave. “It’s still great and we have to wait it [out]. We have to find a way to make it continue to be great. But it’s not a lot of fun with everything that we have to do all the time. So, it is what it is and we’ll keep putting our heads down and keep trying to win.”

Drew is certainly attempting to get back to winning ways in Waco. Baylor had an unusual down season this past year, not even making the NCAA Tournament. This broke a six-year streak (with the COVID-19 season in the middle) of getting into the big dance. Not too long ago, the Bears cut down the nets for a national championship.

Additions such as Celiscar are being made to help Baylor get back there. He becomes the third player out of the portal this offseason to pledge to the Bears.