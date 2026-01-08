Baylor transfer linebacker Phoenix Jackson has committed to Arkansas. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the news.

In his lone season at Baylor, Jackson recorded just nine tackles in three games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Prior to transferring to Waco, the Modesto, CA native played four seasons at Fresno State. There, he totaled 101 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions, and one forced fumble.

https://twitter.com/TransferPortal/status/2009314314004611455?s=20

With the addition of Jackson, newly hired head coach Ryan Silverfield has his 16th portal add. Following the mid-season firing of Sam Pittman, Silverfield was the hire made by AD Hunter Yurachek to lead the Arkansas program into the next era.

“This program was built on toughness and pride that stretches from the hills of Fayetteville to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. That is what drew me here,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference.

“I’ve understood how much this football program and University mean to this state. There are people and Universities that called (me), but when the University of Arkansas called, I got excited. I understand the passion and all of the places that make this place so special.”

Across seven seasons at Memphis, Silverfield led the Tigers to a 50-25 (27-21) record with a 4-1 postseason record. Silverfield’s program knocked off Arkansas 32-31 this season on Sept. 20.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal Additions

Phoenix Jackson is the 16th Transfer Portal addition for Arkansas.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.