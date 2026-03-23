Bellarmine forward Jack Karasinski plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Bellarmine forward Jack Karasinski plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent two seasons with the program after initially playing two years with William & Mary.

In 30 games this season, Karasinski averaged 21.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 assists per game. shot 56.1% from the floor and 41.5% from three-point range. All of those totals were career-highs.

As a member of the Class of 2022, Karasinski was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played high school basketball at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!