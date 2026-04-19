Belmont transfer forward Drew Scharnowski has committed to Duke. He was a First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection this past season and an MVC All-Defense Team honoree.

Scharnowski appeared in 30 games for Belmont in 2025-26, including 24 starts. He averaged 10.7 points along with a team-high 6.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 21.8 minutes per game. He also led the Bruins with 1.3 blocks per game as they won the Missouri Valley regular-season title.

It was a leap forward for Scharnowski after contributing off the bench in 2024-25. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds across 25 games, along with two starts. He will have two years of eligibility remaining as he heads to Duke.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

After entering the portal, Drew Scharnowski became one of the top players to hit the open market. He is currently the No. 41 overall player and No. 10-ranked power forward this cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Duke is likely to take on a new look in 2026-27 after making a run to the Elite Eight this past year. The Blue Devils are likely losing Cameron Boozer to the 2026 NBA Draft, and they also saw Darren Harris enter the transfer portal this month. However, Duke got a boost when Cayden Boozer announced his plans to return to the Blue Devils next season.

Duke also found success on the high school recruiting trail this year with the No. 1 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Ranking. The Blue Devils have three five-star players coming in, headlined by Five Star Plus+ forward Cam Williams. He is the No. 3 overall player and top-ranked power forward from the 2026 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Duke became a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this past season after winning another ACC title under Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils made a run to the Elite Eight and had a 19-point lead over UConn. However, the Huskies rallied and stunned Duke on Braylon Mullins’ three-pointer with 0.3 seconds left, sending them to Indianapolis for the Final Four.