Ben McCollum’s ‘there it is’ moment leads Iowa to upset over Todd Golden’s 1-seed Florida

TAMPA, Florida – In a battle of contrasting styles on offense, 8-seed Iowa pulled off an upset over 1-seed Florida on Sunday. Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum found a late edge before tip-off which he believes played a role in the contest.

Florida wants to get the ball to its big men early and often, hitting the offensive glass at a high rate. For the first time since a November loss to Arizona, the Gators were outscored in the paint, also losing the rebound battle.

There is no question that Iowa set out to be the more physical team from start to finish – leading to a gritty game on both sides – but the Xs and Os got a late audible which Iowa executed well.

Ben McCollum’s plan

Leading up to the game, Iowa coach Ben McCollum scoured Florida film, setting the final gameplan for the Second Round matchup against the defending champions. He says that early Sunday morning there was a light bulb moment which changed everything.

“I thought we did a good job of really executing what we wanted from an offensive standpoint,” said McCollum. “We actually just put it in this morning, the few packages to be able to get what we wanted to get. Late last night at probably 2 am ET or 3 am ET, oh, there it is. It’s a heck of a deal. Then we put it in this morning.”

Whie McCollum did not get into the exact details of what he saw and which sets Iowa installed to counter it, he did offer hints as to what area they exploited. Despite a late install, Iowa executed the new tactics.

“It was in our normal stuff but there was a few reads, a few movement patterns that we thought would really affect their ability to defend our ball screens,” said McCollum. “We knew they’d stay home on Bennett (Stirtz), so we put him in different spots, because then you’re playing a 4-on-4 and sometimes 3-on-3 depending on who they’re staying home on. We just have to use it against him and hope that your other guys can finish and do some other things, and our guys did.”

Todd Golden’s view

Florida head coach Todd Golden weighed in on Iowa’s ability to keep the Gators from reaching their standard numbers after the upset.

“I think you’ve got to give credit to (Tavion) Banks. He was really good around the rim,” said Golden. “We tried to go vertical. I thought we did a decent job getting up there and trying to prevent him, but he wasn’t feeling our verticality as much as I would have expected him to, and so putting the ball in.”

In response to McCollum’s “aha moment,” Golden had his doubts. However, given the final score, he could not deny that Iowa’s plan proved successful.

“I think we did a good job guarding the three-point line,” said Golden. “We did a great job on Stirtz. If their plan was to try to finish over our size at the rim, I would live with that any day of the week. That’s been a really bad formula for teams all year. We’ve been one of the best two-point field goal defenses in America. We just didn’t to it tonight.

“So credit them. I thought they were tough and physical and did a good job finishing around the rim and we did not. We did not do a good enough job preventing them from finishing it, but if that’s what they saw and they exploited it, then credit to them.”