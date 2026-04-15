Bethune-Cookman feasts on midweek Florida pitching, upsets No. 20 Gators 13-7

Bethune-Cookman upset No. 20 Florida on Tuesday night, one week after taking down a ranked LSU squad. Self-inflicted mistakes were costly for the Gators in the in-state showdown at Condron Ballpark, which finished 13-7.

The Wildcats managed to chase midweek starter Jackson Hoyt in just 1.1 innings, getting to him early and tagging him for three runs. A solo shot in the first started things off, and the contact didn’t stop from there.

But it was a seven-run seventh inning that broke things open for good. And it came right after Florida had clawed its way back from a 5-2 deficit to even the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Bethune-Cookman batted around and then some in the seventh frame, taking advantage of two errors in the inning to plate runs. Florida just couldn’t get out of its own way.

The first error came when there were two runners aboard with no outs. Shortstop Erick Almonte then put down a bunt, and Florida pitcher Cooper Walls botched the throw to first. His throw sailed past the bag and outside the right field line, allowing the first run of the inning to score.

An RBI single moments later by first baseman Jorge Rodriguez plated two more runs for the Wildcats, making it an 8-5 lead over the Gators. And the fun wasn’t done there for Bethune-Cookman.

Florida hit the next batter with a pitch, then allowed him to advance to second on a wild pitch. Rodriguez moved over to third on the miscue.

Two batters later, left fielder Darryl Lee singled to right field, scoring another run. A double from third baseman Andrey Martinez plated two more, making it 11-5.

Finally, a single by right fielder Michael Rodriguez scored another run and made it 12-5. Florida committed another error fielding the throw home, though it ultimately wouldn’t result in further damage.

Florida tacked on two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t muster more of a rally. Bethune-Cookman answered with a solo shot in the top of the ninth, making the final tally 13-7.

The loss marked the second midweek loss of the season for the Gators, who came in hot after knocking off a ranked Georgia squad on the road over the weekend with a 2-1 series result. Florida is back home Thursday for the start of a three-game series against Auburn.