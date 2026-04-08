Bethune-Cookman uses 5-run 7th inning to defeat LSU

Through six innings, LSU had a one-run lead over Bethune-Cookman as the Tigers looked to avoid the upset loss. But the Wildcats broke out for five runs in the seventh inning as they took down LSU at Alex Box Stadium.

Andrey Martinez got the scoring started in the seventh with an RBI single, and LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy struggled to find the strike zone after taking over for Santiago Garcia. Rizy walked Erick Almonte and Christopher Watson to bring home two runs and make it an 8-6 Bethune-Cookman lead.

Then, an error by Seth Dardar brought home two more Wildcats runs to extend their lead to 10-6. That score held going into the ninth inning before LSU scored on a throwing error by Almonte to make it 10-7, but Derek Curiel grounded out to end the game.

LSU struck first in Tuesday’s game when Curiel sent an RBI single through the left side. He was later caught stealing at second base, but Jake Brown came in to score to make it a 2-0 Tigers lead through the first inning.

But Bethune-Cookman responded with three runs in the second. Almonte and Watson both had RBI singles, followed by an RBI double from Darryl Lee to put the Wildcats ahead, 3-2. When LSU came up in the bottom of the inning, Brown singled to right field to bring it back to a 3-3 tie.

An inning later, in the bottom of the third, Cade Arrambide brought Curiel home on an RBI double to put LSU back out in front, 4-3. But the back-and-forth continued as Jorge Rodriguez launched a solo home run to left field as Bethune-Cookman tied it again. Curiel’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth gave LSU a 5-4 lead before Michael Rodriguez’s RBI double brought it to another tie at 5-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, LSU went back out in front when Brown hit a solo home run to right field for his second RBI of the game to make it 6-5. But things went awry in the seventh when the LSU pitching staff allowed five Bethune-Cookman runs. The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning, but the Wildcats got out of the jam.

Tuesday’s loss snaps a hot stretch for LSU as of late. The Tigers headed into the matchup with Bethune-Cookman with five wins in their last six games as they got back to .500 in SEC play. LSU is now 22-12 on the year and takes a 6-6 record in conference action into this weekend’s series against Ole Miss.

Bethune-Cookman stayed hot with Tuesday’s win. The Wildcats have now won six of their last seven games as they improved to 23-10 on the year. They take a 10-2 record in SWAC play into a three-game series against Mississippi Valley State.