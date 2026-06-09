Big 12 coach calls Willie Fritz 'big-time,' details reasons for optimism at Houston

An anonymous Big 12 coach likes what Willie Fritz is doing with the Houston Cougars. Athlon Sports recently spoke to the coach about how Houston looks for the 2026 season.

“(Willie Fritz) is a ball coach. You win 10 games at Houston in Year 2 — that’s big-time,” the Big 12 coach said. “Last year, they weren’t as good up front as they’re going to be this year. I thought they got one of the better guards in the portal from Tulane (Shadre Hurst). Getting (Oregon running back transfer) Makhi Hughes will help.”

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The coach added, “(QB) Conner Weigman is a stud. Tough, gritty, winner. Can beat you with his legs, and they’ll run the hell out of him, too. He really understands how to run their offense they want to run. They’ve got a couple of really good receivers back. They’ve always been an explosive team, and that’s what I expect them to be again. They lost their best DT, but their DC (Austin Armstrong) is good. They have a lot of speed everywhere.”

In 2025, Houston went 10-3 and finished tied for fourth in the Big 12. It was the first 10-win season for the Cougars since 2021 when they finished 12-2 and 8-0 in AAC play.

Willie Fritz reacts to Houston winning 10 games in 2025

Fritz is entering his third season at Houston. He joined the Cougars after having successful runs at Tulane, Georgia Southern and Sam Houston State.

“It’s big,” Fritz said after Houston beat LSU in the Texas Bowl in December, per Sports Illustrated. “I know that Houston has had some 10-win seasons in the past, but you know, but 1990 was the last time Houston had 10 wins in a Power Four conference. I’ve played in some of those other leagues Houston was playing in at that time, and those were great teams that U of H had, but to do it every single week in the Big 12 is difficult, and then to play an SEC opponent in this bowl game, every week you gotta be ready to play.”

“There’s no gimmes in the Big 12; it’s really good from top to bottom,” Fritz added. “10 wins is big, not a whole lot of teams in the country got 10 wins.”

Athlon Sports took a closer look at Houston’s 2026 season in its annual College Football Preview Magazine. Fans can order a copy of the magazine by clicking HERE.