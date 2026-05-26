Big 12 coach identifies missing piece for Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia, how to fill it

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous Big 12 coach on Rich Rodriguez and his West Virginia program inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous Big 12 coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers from Athlon Sports.

In short, there’s one key for West Virginia. Real simple.

“It’s very similar to UCF,” the anonymous coach said. “Once they get a triggerman, watch out for them.”

Rich Rodriguez has been known to produce some high-flying offenses over the years. Who at West Virginia can forget the behemoth he built with Pat White, Steve Slaton and company?

That’s the goal again in his second go-round. It may take time, but Rodriguez is gunning for that blueprint again.

“Rich Rodriguez wants to get the speed,” the anonymous coach said. “Those offenses excel when he’s got legit speed at quarterback, at running back and at receiver. I think he’s solving that problem through the portal, with junior-college recruiting and with high school recruiting down in Florida.”

Is West Virginia ready to compete in the Big 12 right away this fall? That remains to be seen.

But it seems like just a matter of time under Rich Rodriguez. At least to this anonymous Big 12 coach.

“Once he gets the speed with the gun-run, and the quarterback plus-one in the run game, they’ll have a chance,” he said. “They didn’t have that last year. We played them, and they didn’t have any team speed. At least not what [Rodriguez] is used to having.”

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous Big 12 coaches on various programs in the league, be sure the check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find more about buying a copy here.