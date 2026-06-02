Big 12 coach makes bold claim about where BYU stands in conference

An anonymous Big 12 football coach believes that BYU is the team to beat in the conference this fall. Athlon Sports spoke to the coach about the Cougars and what they bring to the table in 2026.

“They’re the best team in our conference. They’re the most physical team. They have the best coaches, and they have great energy,” the coach said. “They play complementary football — offense, defense, special teams. At the line of scrimmage, they look totally different than any other Big 12 team. I think that program is about to skyrocket.”

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The coach then talked about the talent BYU is featuring. “This is the year that they’ll get over the top. If they don’t this year, I don’t know that they ever will. The reason I say that is because of the influx of money they got with their roster,” the Big 12 coach said.

“Year 2 with (QB) Bear Bachmeier, Year 4 with LJ Martin, who is one of the best backs in the country, you return a lot of guys on defense that were really productive. (Faletau Satuala) was one of the best — if not the best — safeties we played all year.”

The coach believes BYU will build on what it has done over the last two seasons. In 2024, the Cougars went 11-2 and finished tied for first in the Big 12. The Cougars ended the year with a win in the Alamo Bowl.

Kalani Sitake has done great things at BYU

Last year, BYU went 12-2 and finished tied for first in the conference again. The Cougars won their bowl game and finished outside the top 10 in the final rankings.

BYU is led by head coach Kalani Sitake, who is entering his 11th season with the program. In his 10 years with the Cougars, Sitake has compiled an 84-45 record and has won six bowl games.

The Cougars came close to losing Sitake, as he was considering taking the head coaching job at Penn State in December. While speaking with On3’s Pete Nakos in May, Sitake explained why he decided to stay at his alma mater.

“When it came down to it, I had to decide what was more important. It was really hard for me to leave, especially knowing how much the fans appreciate me here,” he said. “Sometimes when you get caught up in business, you overlook the things that matter most. … It all works out the way it’s supposed to. I’m glad I’m here, and I’m glad Penn State got the man they wanted.”

Athlon Sports took a closer look at BYU’s 2026 season in its annual College Football Preview magazine. Fans can order the magazine by clicking HERE.