Big 12 coach reveals biggest key for Colorado to succeed in 2026

An anonymous Big 12 coach believes Colorado can have a strong 2026 football season if a few things go its way. Athlon Sports spoke to the coach about the Buffaloes and how their biggest to succeed this fall.

“They’re interesting because you’ve got a young, hungry offensive coordinator who was a head coach (Brennan Marion), which is great experience,” the Big 12 coach said. “I love the defensive coordinator hire, Chris Marve. I really like some of their skill players that they have. They’re always gonna have receivers and DBs. That’s just Deion [Sanders’] deal.

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“It’s really gonna depend on if they can protect the passer and how good can (Julian Lewis) be in Year 2 while still being a young guy. You just watch them on tape last year, and they didn’t do one thing to help the O-line, help the quarterback to get the ball out to the perimeter, or moving the pocket. They get schemed up every week from a protection standpoint. Now, with a new coordinator, you’d hope that would change somewhat.”

In 2025, Colorado went 3-9 and 1-8 in Big 12 play. It was a step back from the 2024 season, as the Buffaloes finished 9-4 and appeared in their first Bowl game since the 2020 season.

Deion Sanders says things will change at Colorado

Two big reasons Colorado struggled in 2025 are Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Both players were not with the team last year because they were in the NFL. That led to Colorado breaking in younger players, including Lewis, who played in four games with two starts in 2025.

This fall, Colorado will have 58 new players. This is on par with what Deion Sanders told reporters after suffering a 42-17 loss to Arizona State last year.

“It’s not one thing, because if I say one thing, you guys are going to attack the other things that I didn’t say, and I’m not going to give you that,” Sanders said, per CBS Sports. “I’m gonna say it’s multiple things that will need to change, and it will. As a matter of fact, it’s already in progress. We could throw stones at everybody. I always say you start with me.”

Sanders is entering his fourth season with Colorado. He joined the Buffaloes after leading Jackson State to a 27-6 record in three seasons.

Athlon Sports also took a closer look at Colorado’s 2026 season in its annual College Football Preview magazine. Fans can order a coup by clicking HERE.