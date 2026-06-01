Big 12 coach unsure TCU will be able to play 'complementary football' in 2026, here's why

It’s officially the offseason when the college football magazines start hitting the shelves. Well, Athlon Sports has published its summer preview magazine and it includes some comments from an anonymous Big 12 coach on whether TCU can emerge as a legitimate contender inside.

The publication, which is on shelves now, is typically one of the most sought-after summer pieces of literature. You can find more about buying a copy here.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

One of the readers’ favorite pieces in the magazine? A feature that supplies quotes from an anonymous Big 12 coach about other programs. Let’s take a look at the comments about TCU and its chances to contend from Athlon Sports.

First and foremost, you have to talk about the quarterback position when it comes to TCU. Quarterback Josh Hoover left for Indiana in the offseason, and the Horned Frogs added Harvard‘s Jaden Craig.

The good news? He should have ample weapons, according to the anonymous coach.

“I still think they have good athletes,” the coach said. “They can get the ball in space, and they have great team speed, so that’s still gonna be a challenge. But I think the biggest challenge is gonna be when they can play complementary football; they’re always on defense. They need to develop some consistency with what they want to do. Can they get to a power-run game to slow down the game? Can they help the defense out when they’re tired and they’re not having success that game?”

The defense, as noted, returns several impact players and should once again be able to keep TCU in the hunt. But it needs a little more help.

Can the offense provide that this fall? We shall see.

“They have great talent,” the anonymous coach said. “Great speed. Great running backs. And they have a great offensive system. They can get the ball in space and to their playmakers, and they do a really good job of creating mismatches for the defensive coaches and players.”

Will that be enough to get TCU over the nine-win hump it has been stuck at the past two years? We’ll find out early on, with a game against North Carolina on tap for Week 0.

In any case, if you want more comments from anonymous Big 12 coaches on various programs in the league, be sure to check out the Athlon Sports summer preview magazine. Athlon Sports publishes one of the most respected college football preview magazines in the industry. You can find more about buying a copy here.