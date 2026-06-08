Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark releases statement after QB Brendan Sorsby ruled eligible

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has broken his silence on the Brendan Sorsby story. On Monday, the Texas Tech quarterback was ruled eligible for the 2026 season by a judge. Yormark has now spoken on the topic, saying he has been in communication with leaders across college athletics.

“The ramifications of today’s ruling are significant and could have broad impacts across college athletics, creating great concern amongst our membership,” Yormark said via On3’s Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos. “I’ve been consulting with our key stakeholders and have scheduled meetings with our Conference ADs and Executive Board this week. We are also in touch with Charlie Baker and anticipate the NCAA to appeal the order in the next 24-48 hours. We will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation.”

Sorsby sued the NCAA for an opportunity to suit up for Texas Tech. This came after allegations of gambling, in which Sorsby reportedly placed thousands of bets. Some of which were on the Indiana Hoosiers, the team Sorsby played for. This all came to light after he entered a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction in April.

Texas Tech will have to play two games without Sorbsy due to suspension — the opening games vs. Abilene Christian and Oregon State. Sept. 18 at 7 p.m., all of a sudden, becomes a major moment in college football. Sorsby makes his ’26 debut, doing so in a Big 12 game vs. the Houston Cougars.

Big 12 leaders upset with Brendan Sorsby decision from judge

To say people in the Big 12 are upset with the decision to rule Sorsby eligible would be an understatement. Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger reported on a few reactions, saying there have been “serious” discussions from conference ADs about not taking the field against Texas Tech this year.

“We’ve had some serious conversation about it,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor told Yahoo Sports. “There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12.

“…It’s f****** bulls***. I know the kid has a problem. Well, get well and focus on your problem. It is absolutely devastating for him to be able to play when every other sport, no matter the level, deems an athlete ineligible or they are punished severely for betting on their team.”