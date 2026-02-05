Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark releases statement on Oklahoma State fans' NSFW chants directed at BYU players, coaches

During Oklahoma State‘s win at home over No. 16 BYU on Wednesday, some Cowboys fans chanted, “F*** the Mormons.” On Thursday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark addressed the derogatory chants.

“The Big 12 Conference is aware of and is investigating reports of inappropriate chants that occurred during last night’s BYU-Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball game. All parties have been notified,” Yormark said. “The Conference has zero tolerance for behavior of this nature and will address the matter in accordance with Big 12 sportsmanship policies.”

Oklahoma State was 3-5 in conference play prior to its win over BYU. Cowboys fans stormed the court after the victory.

BYU has lost four of its last five games and is now 5-4 in Big 12 competition. After the loss Wednesday, BYU head coach Kevin Young denounced the inappropriate chants aimed at his team.

“There were some ‘F the Mormons’ chants tonight by the student section that I heard,” Young said. “It’s a great win for Oklahoma State University. Their fans should be proud. But it would be great if some class was in there as well. I got four small kids at home. I’m a Mormon. When I go home, they’re going to ask me about (the chants) the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona.

“There’s just too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that. We got enough problems in our world without going at people’s religion and beliefs. We only have probably four or five guys who are even Mormon on the team. I understand what we represent, but even for a guy like AJ (Dybantsa), that stuff is unwarranted.”

Earlier this season, Arizona fans also used this disparaging chant while their team took on BYU. BYU’s basketball team isn’t the only Cougars program that has encountered the chant.

In September, the Big 12 fined Colorado $50,000 for its fans yelling the chant while hosting BYU. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke out against the hateful words.

As of this report, Oklahoma State hasn’t released a statement addressing the chant at the game yesterday. In the loss, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa tallied 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while shooting 13-20 from the field.

Cougars guard Richie Saunders also played well, notching 20 points and eight rebounds. Alas, BYU committed 16 turnovers in the loss, compared to Oklahoma State’s eight. The Cowboys scored 21 points off the Cougars’ turnovers.