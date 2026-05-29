Big 12 Conference announces creation of new Replay Operations Center

The Big 12 Conference announced the creation of a new Replay Operations Center on Friday. The Center will be built in Irving, Tex. The Big 12 Headquarters are also located in Irving.

Per the Conference, the ROC will ‘further modernize the Conference’s replay operations, game management and future all-sport replay capabilities.’ The ROC will also support live audio feeds during replay reviews, which will come over the air during broadcasts of the Big 12 games.

“Our new replay center is a key investment in Big 12 Football that will strengthen our football ecosystem,” Big 12 Chief Football and Competition Officer Scott Draper said, via a release.

“This state-of-the-art facility enhances communication and replay operations, elevates our television broadcasts, and creates new opportunities to improve fan engagement and transparency while keeping the Big 12 at the forefront of innovation in college athletics.”

The Replay Operations Center will be ready to roll for the 2027 season, featuring 10 replay stations.

“The Big 12 continues to define the future of collegiate athletics with its investment in their new Replay Operations Center,” DVSport President & CEO Brian Lowe said, via the release. “By expanding its capabilities and capacity, the Conference is not only meeting the evolving demands of officiating across multiple high-profile sports, but also championing transparency in the process.

“At DVSport, we are thrilled to extend our replay partnership with the Big 12. Together, we are enhancing the integrity of the game by putting cutting-edge technology into the hands of officials.”

Big 12 remains in favor of expanding Playoff to 24 teams, amid creation of new ROC

As the announcement of the Big 12’s new ROC dropped, the conference is still fighting for an expanded 24-team Playoff.

“We like 24, we want 24,” Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark told On3 this week. “There are too many teams getting left out and 24 teams provides the type of access that is warranted. That being said, we need to do the work around the economics around a 24-team format and make sure we address any unintended consequences.”

The conference is joined by the Big Ten and the ACC in efforts to expand the Playoff from 12 teams to 24 teams.

“Teams that have a legitimate chance to win the national championship are being left out, which means we are missing the mark and don’t have the correct format,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “In addition with school investments at an all-time high across the entire FBS level, there is tremendous pressure on the entire system. As leaders we have a responsibility to ensure we are providing the appropriate format that will allow schools to remain incentivized with a legitimate ability to access the playoff.”