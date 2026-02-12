Big 12 Conference fines TCU after fans storm court following upset win over Iowa State

The Big 12 has handed down a fine on TCU after fans stormed the court following the Horned Frogs’ upset win over No. 5 Iowa State 62-55 on Tuesday. The conference announced the news on Thursday in a statement.

“In accordance with Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a $25,000 fine of TCU for the court storming that followed the conclusion of Tuesday’s men’s basketball victory over No. 5 Iowa State,” the statement reads.