Big 12 football: USA Today ranks all 16 coaches heading into 2026

USA Today has ranked all 16 Big 12 football head coaches heading into the 2026 season. This comes after the Big 12 had its Media Days in Dallas this week.

The Big 12 will look different this fall, as four teams have new head coaches. Matt Campbell of Iowa and Kyle Whittingham of Utah went to the Big Ten, Mike Gundy of Oklahoma State was fired, and Chris Klieman of Kansas State announced his retirement.

So, who are the top head coaches in the Big 12? Here’s a look at the ranking compiled by USA Today‘s Jordan Mendoza.

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Sitake has made BYU one of the most consistent teams in the Big 12. He has had winning seasons in eight of his 10 campaigns at his alma mater and has won 57 games since 2020.

Last year, BYU finished 12-2 and just outside the top 10 in both polls. The team’s only two losses were against Big 12 champion Texas Tech.

Speaking of the Red Raiders, McGurie has made the team one to watch in 2026. Last year, Texas Tech won the Big 12 and reached the College Football Playoff.

McGurie has been Texas Tech’s head coach since 2022 and has not had a losing season. He joined the team after spending five seasons as an assistant coach at Baylor.

Arizona State fans are happy that Dillingham didn’t move on from Arizona and take the Michigan job. He has been the Sun Devils’ head coach for three seasons and has made the team a playoff contender.

In 2024, Arizona State won the Big 12 and reached the CFP. The team took a step back in 2025 with an 8-5 record but still finished 6-3 in Big 12 play, and one of those wins was against Texas Tech.

Dykes made a big first impression when he led TCU to a national title game in 2022. The team hasn’t reached the CFP since the championship appearance, but Dykes still has his players winning.

In the last two seasons, TCU has finished 9-4 and posted an 11-7 record in Big 12 play. In four seasons at TCU, Dykes has posted a 36-17 record.

Fritz knows how to win, which is why Houston will be a team to watch this fall. He has turned things around in a big way after going 4-8 in 2024.

Last season, Houston went 10-3 and finished inside the top 25. Before joining Houston, Fritz was the head coach at Tulane and led the team to a top-10 ranking in 2022.

Arizona fans are hoping the team continues to improve under Brennan. After going 4-8 in his debut season with the Wildcats two seasons ago, Brennan turned things around last season with a 9-4 record.

Brennan joined Arizona after spending seven seasons at San Jose State. He was named the Mountain West Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading the Spartans to a 7-1 record.

It was a tough 2025 season for Sanders and Colorado, which wasn’t a big surprise since Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter were not on the field. Sanders still has a lot of swagger, which could lead to a surprise 2026 season from the Buffaloes.

In Sanders’ three seasons at Colorado, he has had just one winning season. Colorado had the 27th-best transfer portal class in the country this year, so improvement will be expected from the Buffaloes.

After rocky seasons in 2023 and 2024, Satterfield had Cincinnati playing better football in 2025. The team finished 7-6 last year after winning just eight games in the previous two seasons.

Satterfield joined Cincinnati after being the head coach at Louisville from 2019 to 2022. He was also the head coach at Appalachian State from 2013 to 2018.

The 2026 season is a crucial one for Aranda. In 2025, Baylor started the season with a 4-2 record but then lost five of its final six games.

Things look promising for Aranda and Baylor after the team went 12-2 in 2021. But since then, the Bears have had just one winning season, which was in 2024.

It’s going to be interesting to see if West Virginia sticks with Rodriguez if the team struggles this year. The program brought him back last season after he led Jacksonville State to three consecutive nine-win seasons.

Rodriguez’s first stint at West Virginia was from 2001 to 2007. In those seven seasons, Rodriguez led the Mountaineers to three 10-win seasons and a Sugar Bowl win in 2005.

USA Today ranks Big 12 coaches 11-16

11. Lance Leipold, Kansas

12. Eric Morris, Oklahoma State

13. Scott Frost, UCF

14. Jimmy Rogers, Iowa State

15. Morgan Scalley, Utah

16. Collin Klein, Kansas State