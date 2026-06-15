Big 12 releases latest statement on Brendan Sorsby legal situation, options moving forward

After the Big 12 Board of Directors met and the NCAA filed an emergency motion Monday to stay the temporary injunction granted to Brendan Sorsby over his eligibility, the league has reacted in kind. The Big 12 issued a press release on Monday evening updating its stance.

In short, the conference continues to monitor the situation and will avail itself to any potential remedies. It notes the situation is ‘evolving.’

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

“Last night, the Big 12 filed a legal complaint asking a federal court to protect the constitutional and contractual rights on the Conference and our member institutions to take actions expressly permitted under our Bylaws,” read the Big 12 statement, obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos. “The Big 12 has long spoken out about the dangers of sports wagering and remains committed to protecting the competitive integrity of conference competition. Universities should not field players who have bet on their own team’s games in college athletics.

“This situation is evolving with pending legal matters and the upcoming start of the football season, and the Conference hopes for a timely resolution off these issues. The Board continues to keep all options on the table.”

The latest filing by the NCAA, seeking a stay on the injunction granted to Brendan Sorsby, is a major escalation in the case. The NCAA is seeking a more timely resolution to the case than what is currently on the table.

As it stands, Sorsby, who admitted to placing a multitude of bets while in college, including some on his own team while at Indiana, could play this fall after serving a two-game suspension. Many parties, including the Big 12 and the NCAA, have come out staunchly against that injunction provided by the court ruling.

They argue that such a ruling undermines the credibility of the system as a whole and weakens the institutions’ ability to enforce their own rules. The NCAA argued a stay to the injunction is necessary to preserve the status quo while the appeals process unfolds.

“The trial court’s temporary injunction sweeps beyond anything Texas law permits,” the NCAA filing read. “It undermines the integrity of college sports, rewrites member-adopted rules of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, immunizes Brendan Sorsby from discipline for admitted and serial violations of NCAA anti-gambling rules, incentivizes a run on courthouses across the country to challenge even the most obvious and straightforward student-athlete eligibility decisions, and demolishes the status quo.”

READ MORE: NCAA files for stay of Brendan Sorsby injunction

On3’s Steve Samra also contributed to this report.