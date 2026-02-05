Big 12 releases preseason baseball coaches poll for 2026 season

Baseball season is almost here. With that, at last, the Big 12 has released its preseason baseball coaches poll for the 2026 season.

The 2025 Big 12 Tournament runner-up TCU was named the Big 12’s 2026 preseason favorite in the conference’s preseason baseball rankings released Thursday by the league. The Horned Frogs received 13 of the 14 available first-place votes and 169 total points to edge out reigning Big 12 Champion Arizona for the top spot.

Although eight Big 12 teams made the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Arizona was the lone conference representative in the Men’s College World Series. The Wildcats won the Eugene (Oregon) Regional as a No. 2 seed and stunned North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional before being bounced in just two games in the MCWS.

2026 Big 12 Baseball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Along with the preseason poll, the Preseason All-Big 12 Team was announced. Along with the team, the preseason honors were announced as well. TCU players nabbed three of the four honors, along with having four players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Preseason All-Big 12 Selections

IF Brady Ballinger ( Kansas )

( ) IF Landon Hairston ( Arizona State )

( ) IF Austen Roellig ( Arizona State )

( ) IF Travis Sanders ( Baylor )

( ) IF Robin Villaneuve ( Texas Tech )

( ) C Jack Natili ( Cincinnati )

( ) OF Chase Brunson ( TCU )

( ) OF Logan Hughes ( Texas Tech )

( ) OF Sawyer Strosnider ( TCU )

( ) OF Andrew Williamson ( UCF )

( ) DH Daniel Osoria ( Kansas )

( ) UTIL Noah Franco ( TCU )

( ) SP Owen Kramkowski ( Arizona )

( ) SP Tommy LaPour ( TCU )

( ) SP Nathan Taylor ( Cincinnati )

( ) SP Dominic Voegele ( Kansas )

( ) RP Cole Carlon ( Arizona State )

( ) RP Chase Meyer ( West Virginia )

( ) RP Tony Pluta (Arizona)

Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Preseason Player of the Year: OF Sawyer Strosnider (TCU)

Preseason Pitcher of the Year: SP Tommy LaPour (TCU)

Preseason Newcomer of the Year: 1B Dean Toigo (Arizona State)

Preseason Freshman of the Year: INF Lucas Franco (TCU)