Big 12 responds to threat from Texas Attorney General amid Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech drama

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark addressed a letter sent by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton‘s office earlier in the day with a statement following Thursday’s scheduled executive board meeting. Paxton’s office issued a formal letter threatening potential legal action if the league ultimately decides to sanction Texas Tech for its support of embattled quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

“Shortly before the start of today’s Big 12 Executive Board meeting, the Conference received a letter from the Texas Attorney General’s office notifying the Conference of potential legal action from Texas Tech if the Conference pursues certain actions under its Bylaws,” Yormark wrote, per On3’s Brett McMurphy. “We are taking time with our legal counsel to understand the concerns of the state and will meet again with the full Board next week.

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“We moved forward with our Executive Board today in preparation for our full Board meeting on Monday. We had a good and informative discussion. Sentiment among the Executive Board was no different from what we heard from the ADs earlier this week,” the statement continued. “Our discussion with the full Board will determine our course of action, and all options remain on the table.”

Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction Monday, rolling back the NCAA’s decision to issue a permanent eligibility ban against the Texas Tech quarterback, who admitted to placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26. That included more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers. With Monday’s ruling, Sorsby has been cleared to play out the 2026 college football season in Lubbock despite his history of gambling, including betting on his own team’s games, once considered a cardinal sin in sports.

A majority of Big 12 athletic directors voiced their displeasure with Monday’s Sorsby ruling during a scheduled conference call Tuesday, with some even reportedly pressuring the league to take action against Texas Tech for its support of Sorsby during his legal fight with the NCAA. Yormark’s statement Thursday revealed there was no significant change in sentiment within the Big 12 executive board, which consists of conference presidents from Arizona, BYU, Kansas, and Kansas State. The league’s full board of directors is scheduled to meet Monday to further discuss potential options.

Under Big 12 bylaw 3.6, a supermajority of “disinterested” board members (12 of the league’s 15 presidents, excluding Texas Tech) can sanction another member’s athletic program — once they’ve been given prior notice and been allowed to address the claim against them — if they’ve been determined to have “engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference” or “otherwise taken any action or omitted to take an action” that other conference members deem merits sanctions. There’s also bylaw 1.3.2 that mandates “adherence to NCAA rules” and dictates that Big 12 programs “shall be fully committed to compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA” and properly administer those rules.

Big 12 bylaws dictate that potential sanctions could include “prohibitions on appearance in postseason events or televised events, restrictions on revenue distribution, and limitations on recruiting or scholarships.” But the league also has broad authority when it comes to perceived violations of its bylaws.

Ahead of Thursday’s Big 12 executive board meeting, Paxton’s office issued a formal letter directed to Yormark and the full board of directors informing the conference that the state intends to sue the Big 12 and its members if it imposes any sanctions against Texas Tech. Paxton’s letter even suggested the state would seek “substantially more than $200 million” in any lawsuit that results from their actions.