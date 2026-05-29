Report: Big 12 set to announce record $710 million in projected revenue

The financial race in college athletics is continuing to accelerate. Amid the pomp and circumstance, the Big 12 is reportedly preparing to celebrate a significant milestone.

According to the Sports Business Journal’s Ben Portnoy, the conference is expected to announce projected gross revenue of approximately $710 million for the current fiscal year. The figure would represent a roughly $100 million increase from the previous year and establish a new conference record.

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The news comes at a time when power conferences across the country continue posting unprecedented financial numbers amid factors like expanded television contracts, conference realignment and the implementation of revenue-sharing models throughout college athletics.

For the Big 12, the projected revenue jump serves as another sign of stability following one of the most turbulent periods in conference history. After losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, questions lingered about the league’s long-term financial future. Instead, commissioner Brett Yormark has overseen a period of growth fueled by expansion and new media rights agreements.

The Big 12’s projected $710 million figure still trails the revenue generated by some of their power conference counterparts. Earlier this year, the SEC announced distributions totaling more than $1.03 billion across their 16 member institutions for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The conference distributed an average of roughly $72.4 million to its long-standing members. That marked a substantial increase from previous years.

Meanwhile, the ACC recently reported a record $826.5 million in revenue during the 2025 fiscal year. According to tax filings obtained by USA Today, much of that increase stemmed from additional television revenue tied to the arrivals of Cal, Stanford and SMU, along with continued growth through the ACC Network partnership with ESPN.

The contrast is especially striking when compared to the Pac-12. Following massive conference realignment losses, the league reported just $111.5 million in revenue during fiscal year 2025 after generating more than $566 million the previous year.

Television rights revenue alone reportedly dropped from $381 million to only $3 million as the conference temporarily operated with just Oregon State and Washington State.

Beyond the revenue numbers themselves, the Big 12 has also emerged as a leader in implementing college athletics’ new governance structure. The conference became the first Power Four league to have all member institutions sign the College Sports Commission participation agreement tied to the House settlement, creating a unified commitment to NIL oversight and enforcement.

College athletics continues to navigate revenue sharing, NIL regulation and growing financial pressures. The latest projection reinforces the Big 12’s position as a major player in the evolving landscape.

While the SEC and Big Ten continue setting the pace financially, the Big 12’s record-setting revenue projection shows the conference remains firmly in the conversation as one of college sports’ most influential leagues.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.