Big 12 takes shot at Steve Sarkisian, Texas after Arizona State wins Game 1 of Austin Super Regional

Steve Sarkisian and the Big 12 have been beefing in recent days. Sarkisian took a shot at Texas Tech on Thursday, saying Texas and its backups might be able to go undefeated against Tech’s schedule. While the in-state foe was on the receiving end, so was most of the conference. So, when the Big 12 saw an opportunity to clap back, they took a chance.

Arizona State got a massive softball win on Friday night, winning Game 1 of the Austin Super Regional. Texas facing Arizona State is familiar for both schools, dating back to the 2024 College Football Playoff. This time, advantage Sun Devils, and the Big 12 let them know about it.

“.@CoachSark needed some help to beat the Sun Devils,” they said via X. “no help tonight. game 1 taken.”

The Peach Bowl hosted Arizona State and Texas for what turned into a classic CFP game. Fans wearing burnt orange have fond memories of the game, specifically Quinn Ewers dotting a touchdown to Matthew Golden on 4th and 13 in overtime. Down to their literal last player, two of the program’s best players came through when it mattered the most. Certainly one Sarkisian still has at the top of his mind.

Despite the loss, Arizona State can look back and be proud of its performance. Cam Skattebo rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, only to add 99 receiving yards. A 42-yard passing touchdown was the cherry on top for an all-time outing.

In the end, Texas was the one to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Andrew Mukumba intercepted Sam Leavitt in the final play of the game. Texas went on to lose in the CFP semifinals to the eventual national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Flash forward over a year, Arizona State is hoping to get revenge — just in a different sport. The Sun Devils pulled off a Friday night upset to take a 1-0 series lead in the Super Regional. One more win for them would send one of the national championship favorites home earlier than expected. And it would be ASU’s first Women’s College World Series appearance since 2018.

You can guess quite easily who the Big 12 will be rooting for. If Arizona State can pull through, some more social media fun might be on the way. But for now, Sarkisian is on the receiving end of another shot from his former conference.