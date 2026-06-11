Big 12 threatened by Texas Attorney General if league sanctions Texas Tech amid Brendan Sorsby saga

Texas Tech‘s pending battle with its own conference peers took a interesting turn Thursday when the office of Texas attorney general Ken Paxton issued a formal letter to Big 12 officials threatening legal action if it sanctions the Red Raiders for their support of quarterback Brendan Sorsby, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Paxton’s letter even suggested the state would seek “substantially more than $200 million” from both the Big 12 and its other members for any lawsuit that results from their potential actions.

The letter emerges on the same day the Big 12 executive committee — made up of Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, the chair of its board of directors, Kansas president Doug Girod, and the presidents from Kansas State and BYU — is set to meet to discus potential options following Monday’s injunction ruling in Lubbock reversing the NCAA’s permanent ban against Sorsby. The full Big 12 Board of Directors is currently scheduled to meet next week to potentially vote on any potential sanctions.

“We are aware that the Big 12 is considering invoking Bylaw 3.6 of the Big 12’s Bylaws to sanction Texas Tech for respecting the Order and continuing its support of Mr. Sorsby as a student-athlete,” Paxton’s letter reads. “This letter serves to notify the Big 12 that any such action would be unlawful and would expose the Conference to substantial liability.

From the letter: "Should the Big 12 seek. to sanction Texas Tech for acting consistent with the Order, Texas Tech will pursue all legal avenues to protect its interests and those of Texas Tech’s student-athletes."https://t.co/Q8ap2Ezie4 https://t.co/jPc4uAixce pic.twitter.com/gAE15NqykH — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) June 11, 2026

“Any sanction against Texas Tech for acting consistent with the Order would be a per se violation of federal and state antitrust laws — a naked horizontal agreement among competitors to disadvantage Texas Tech by cutting off access to the resources it needs to compete,” the letter continues. “… The Conference would face exposure to treble damages, including for Texas Tech’s lost football revenues, damages to its alumni contributions and damages to its recruitment, plus attorneys’ fees. The total exposure — for both the Big 12 and its members, joint and severally — will be substantially more than $200 million.

“… Texas Tech is confident the Big 12 will choose to act within the confines of the law and respect both the judicial process and its own Rules and Bylaws. However, should the Big 12 seek to sanction Texas Tech for acting consistent with the Order, Texas Tech will pursue all legal avenues to protect its interests and those of Texas Tech’s student athletes.”

Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction Monday rolling back the NCAA’s decision to issue a permanent eligibility ban against the Texas Tech quarterback, who admitted to placing thousands of bets totaling more than $90,000 over a four-year period between 2022-26. That included more than 40 wagers on Indiana football games in 2022 when he was a freshman reserve with the Hoosiers.

Texas Tech representatives have continued to be supportive of Sorsby amid his legal battle with the NCAA, including providing institutional assistance through the school’s Center for Students in Addiction Recovery (CSAR) program that delivers outpatient clinical care and treatment. That’s in addition to the stability and structure Sorsby will receive just by being around the Red Raiders football program.

Following the ruling, Kansas State AD Gene Taylor called the decision “f***ing bulls***,” and revealed Big 12 ADs had previously discussed a potential boycott of the Red Raiders’ athletic program: “This is greater than the Big 12,” Taylor told Yahoo! Sports.

Under Big 12 bylaw 3.6, a supermajority of “disinterested” board members (12 of the league’s 15 presidents, excluding Texas Tech) can sanction another member’s athletic program — once they’ve been given prior notice and been allowed to address the claim against them — if they’ve been determined to have “engaged in any action or a course of conduct materially adverse to the best interests of the Conference” or “otherwise taken any action or omitted to take an action” that other conference members deem merits sanctions. There’s also bylaw 1.3.2 that mandates “adherence to NCAA rules” and dictates Big 12 programs “shall be fully committed to compliance with the rules and regulations of the NCAA” and properly administer those rules.

Big 12 bylaws dictate potential sanctions could include “prohibitions on appearance in postseason events or televised events, restrictions on revenue distribution, and limitations on recruiting or scholarships.” But the league also has broad authority when it comes to perceived violations of its bylaws.