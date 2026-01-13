Big 12 women's basketball power rankings
We’re nine weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big 12 women’s basketball power rankings.
Biggest riser: Texas Tech and Cincinnati
Biggest faller: Iowa State
1. TCU
Last week: Beat Oklahoma State
2. Texas Tech
Last week: Beat West Virginia and Cincinnati
3. Baylor
Last week: Beat Colorado
4. Iowa State
Last week: Lost to Cincinnati
5. West Virginia
Last week: Lost to Texas Tech
6. Oklahoma State
Last week: Lost to TCU
7. Utah
Last week: Beat Kansas and Kansas State
8. Arizona State
Last week: Beat UCF
9. BYU
Last week: Lost to Arizona, beat Houston
10. Kansas
Last week: Lost to Utah
11. Colorado
Last week: Lost to Baylor
12. Kansas State
Last week: Beat Houston, lost to Utah
13. Cincinnati
Last week: Beat Iowa State, lost to Texas Tech
14. UCF
Last week: Lost to Arizona State, beat Arizona
15. Arizona
Last week: Beat BYU, lost to UCF
16. Houston
Last week: Lost to Kansas State and BYU