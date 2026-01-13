We’re nine weeks into the season and things are changing rapidly. Here are On3’s Big 12 women’s basketball power rankings.

Biggest riser: Texas Tech and Cincinnati

Biggest faller: Iowa State

1. TCU

Last week: Beat Oklahoma State

2. Texas Tech

Last week: Beat West Virginia and Cincinnati

3. Baylor

Last week: Beat Colorado

4. Iowa State

Last week: Lost to Cincinnati

5. West Virginia

Last week: Lost to Texas Tech

6. Oklahoma State

Last week: Lost to TCU

7. Utah

Last week: Beat Kansas and Kansas State

8. Arizona State

Last week: Beat UCF

9. BYU

Last week: Lost to Arizona, beat Houston

10. Kansas

Last week: Lost to Utah

11. Colorado

Last week: Lost to Baylor

12. Kansas State

Last week: Beat Houston, lost to Utah

13. Cincinnati

Last week: Beat Iowa State, lost to Texas Tech

14. UCF

Last week: Lost to Arizona State, beat Arizona

15. Arizona

Last week: Beat BYU, lost to UCF

16. Houston

Last week: Lost to Kansas State and BYU