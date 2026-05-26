Big Ten coach 'assumed' Demond Williams was going to LSU before Washington return

Washington star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. shocked the college football world in early January when he announced that he would be entering the Transfer Portal.

There was one problem, however. Williams had already signed a new contract with the program. Because of this, Washington was prepared to enforce the terms of the deal and had no plans on actually entering his name into the Portal. Williams’ agent, Doug Hendrickson of Wasserman Sports, even announced that he would no longer represent Williams amid the chaos.

Just days after he realized he’d have to undergo a lengthly legal battle (much like Darian Mensah) in order to enter the Portal, he decided to return to Washington for the 2026 season.

Williams Jr. passed for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions last season. He also rushed for 611 yards and six scores. He was expected to be one of the biggest fish in the entire Portal, but will instead return as one of the most talented Big Ten quarterback.

Anonymous Big Ten coach assumed Demond Williams was LSU bound

In an anonymous interview for Athlon Magazine, an opposing Big Ten head coach ‘assumed’ that Williams announced his intention to enter the Portal with LSU on his mind. It was no secret that newly hired head coach Lane Kiffin was looking for a big name at quarterback, and Williams more than fit that billing.

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“It was assumed that [quarterback Demond Williams Jr.] was going to LSU when he entered the transfer portal. You got the sense pretty early on that after LSU missed out on [Cincinnati transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby], they were pretty desperate.

“But it wouldn’t have made a lot of sense for [Williams] to leave Washington, and once it came out that his agency cut ties with him because of it, there was no way that was gonna happen.”

With Williams returning to Washington and Sorsby heading to Texas Tech, LSU landed on Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt as its starting quarterback for the 2025 season. If it had to land on either Leavitt or Sorsby with Williams off the board, LSU looks to have made the right decision. Sorsby, who entered rehab last month for a gambling addiction, is currently fighting an eligibility battle that could bar him from returning to the sport of college football.