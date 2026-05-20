Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti claims 16-team College Football Playoff does not offer enough access

The conversation surrounding the College Football Playoff rages on across the country. Not the actual event itself, either. Expansion feels inevitable, and for now, people are debating how many teams should be in the field. Tony Petitti and the Big Ten have held the same stance for a while now, saying 24 is the right number.

Petitti was asked about the 16-team idea, something the SEC is in favor of. He shot down the idea, saying not enough teams will get an opportunity to compete for a national championship.

“I don’t think it gives enough access,” Petitti said via ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Of course, there is more to College Football Playoff expansion than access. Money is a major factor in the decision. Petitti addressed the financials, saying, “I don’t think it works economically.” Thamel added on by revealing Petitti cited “the data for the loss of championship games being $200 million for the A4.”

The elimination of conference championship games would come with a 24-team field. This would be due to time constraints on the calendar, losing a top tradition in the sport. Television networks pay a good chunk for those specific games as well, usually turning into solid ratings. Partners like ESPN and FOX appear willing to get rid of them in exchange for more CFP games.

Petitti spoke with reporters at the Big Ten’s spring meetings in California on Tuesday, where the expectation was the 24-team CFP would be a discussion. The conference was the first of the Power Four to support that level of expansion, while the Big 12 and ACC followed suit earlier this month at their respective meetings, On3’s Brett McMurphy reported.

The SEC remains an apparent holdout, though, as the conference gets ready to head to Destin for its spring meetings next week. Petitti said the two conferences are “working hard to figure out ways to get to a solution,” but the Big Ten has a “deep commitment to 24 [teams] and the access,” via ESPN’s Heather Dinich.

Conversations about the CFP’s future also include a potential 16-team field, which received support from the SEC should the bracket expand again. However, Petitti said the Big Ten has had “zero conversation” about going to 16 teams and, if it doesn’t expand to 24, the conference would favor staying at 12.

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report