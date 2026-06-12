Big Ten football 2026: CBS Sports lists 15 breakout players from league insiders

The Big Ten is loaded with proven stars entering the 2026 season, but every year brings a new wave of breakout performers. Several league insiders shared with CBS Sports which players they believe are ready to take major leaps this fall.

A myriad of factors have positioned these athletes to become key contributors for their respective programs. Some are transfers stepping into larger roles, while others are young players ready to capitalize on increased snaps.

With conference championship races and College Football Playoff hopes on the line, these names could become some of the biggest stories in the Big Ten. Here are the breakout candidates Crawford highlighted from around the conference.

Burnham arrives at Indiana after spending four seasons at Notre Dame and brings valuable experience to the Hoosiers’ defensive front. The fifth-year senior has recorded 17 tackles for loss and six career sacks while competing against elite opponents.

His ability to rush the passer and defend the run should make him an immediate contributor for Bryant Haines’ defense. Indiana believes Burnham’s combination of size, burst and experience can help offset key departures.

Jackson enters 2026 with an opportunity to take over a larger role following Bryce Boettcher’s departure. Coaches have praised his rare athletic profile and ability to impact plays all over the field.

His sideline-to-sideline speed fits perfectly within Dan Lanning’s defensive philosophy. Oregon expects Jackson to emerge as one of the leaders of its linebacker room.

The former Minnesota Duluth standout arrives after posting one of the most productive seasons in college football at any level. Dehnicke totaled more than 1,100 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 2025.

At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he presents matchup problems for opposing defenses. Northwestern hopes he can become a centerpiece of its offensive resurgence.

Buchanan transferred from Utah after showing promise as a true freshman. He totaled 427 receiving yards and five touchdowns while gaining experience both inside and outside.

Michigan needed help at receiver, and Buchanan’s size and familiarity with offensive coordinator Jason Beck should ease the transition. The Wolverines view him as a reliable target capable of thriving in key situations.

USC has emphasized improving its play in the trenches, and Boucard appears ready to contribute. Coaches believe his physical tools are finally matching his understanding of the game.

Even in a rotational role, he can help strengthen the Trojans against the run. His continued development could elevate USC’s defensive front.

Penn State sees enormous upside in Goodman, who has generated significant buzz entering the season. His size and athleticism have some believing he could eventually become a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Protecting the quarterback will be critical for the Nittany Lions’ championship hopes. Goodman appears poised to become the next standout offensive lineman in Happy Valley.

Sanchez flashed maturity and advanced instincts as a true freshman last season. With several key departures in the secondary, his role will increase dramatically in 2026.

Coaches trust his football intelligence and ability to thrive in man coverage. Ohio State expects Sanchez to become one of the stars of its defense.

Whittington transferred from Pittsburgh looking for a better fit and found one in Lincoln. After adding weight this offseason, he hopes to become a disruptive force in Nebraska’s attacking defense.

His instincts and physicality make him an intriguing option up front. The Huskers believe his style aligns perfectly with their identity.

Carr enters the fall as a candidate to win Washington’s starting running back job. The redshirt freshman impressed coaches with his instincts and vision during spring practices.

His versatility as both a runner and pass-catcher gives the Huskies added flexibility. Washington believes Carr has the talent to emerge as a featured option.

Rule made a strong impression during spring camp and quickly entered the conversation for playing time. His physical running style fits what Matt Rhule wants offensively.

Several observers believe he could compete for the starting role as a true freshman. Nebraska is excited about his long-term potential.

Iowa has a long history of producing standout linebackers, and Buffington could be next. The redshirt sophomore has earned praise for his instincts and relentless effort.

With vacancies in the rotation, he is expected to play a much larger role this season. His style mirrors the identity Iowa has embraced for years.

Bell transferred to East Lansing after starting games for Iowa State last season. He followed former Cyclones assistant Hank Poteat to Michigan State and brings valuable experience with him.

The Spartans need him to become more than just a dependable starter. Bell’s continued development could solidify the secondary.

After showing flashes at South Carolina, Rowe transferred to UCLA seeking a larger opportunity. Coaches have been impressed with his speed, body control and ability to win one-on-one matchups.

He is expected to be one of Bob Chesney’s top targets. More snaps could lead to significantly bigger production.

Taylor played in 10 games as a freshman and established himself on special teams. Coaches have praised his athleticism and maturity despite his young age.

Michigan values his physicality and ability to play downhill. If he develops consistency in coverage, Taylor could become a major contributor in 2026.