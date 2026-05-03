Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Post-spring football list released by Crain & Cone

The latest Big Ten football power rankings are here post-spring from the guys at Crain & Cone. On a recent episode of the show, the boys broke down how they see the large conference at this point of the year.

There’s still plenty of time before football actually starts, but weighing spring practice and transfer additions, there’s a clear ranking. Well, we think it’s clear!

In any event, let’s take a look at how they rank the Big Ten from top to bottom! We start with the best team in 2026.

It seems like the Buckeyes are national championship or bust. With Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith and Bo Jackson back on offense, winning the Big Ten should be the minimum.

Crain & Cone: “Number 1 shouldn’t be a big surprise. I think most people filling out this similar sort of list here would have that, and they do rank number one on the odds as well, at +180. The questions, obviously, are, when you have, what, four picks in the first 11, you know, how can you reload that sort of talent, especially on the defensive side?”

Dan Lanning was smiling ear to ear when QB Dante Moore elected to return to school this year. This team won the Big Ten in 2024 and made a deeper run in the CFP in 2025. So, can they win a national championship? They’re certainly in position.

Crain & Cone: “In big games for Oregon, in big games, will this be the team that can finally, consistently come through? Talented. I’m just, I’m always interested to see how the offensive line works when you’re returning a quarterback like Dante More that you know they want to showcase, you lose Will Stein to Kentucky, the offensive coordinator. But kind of you realize with the deep pockets that Oregon has how talented they’re going to be.”

The reigning national champions come in at No. 3 on Crain & Cone’s list in the Big Ten. After a 16-0 season? Really?! Yes really. Curt Cignetti is going to have to retool the roster again after a highly successful first two years in Bloomington. But it starts at QB with Josh Hoover transferring in from TCU.

Crain & Cone: “We’ve seen two years of efficiency, two years of identity forming and culture building. You bring over the core from James Madison, right? Very talented guys who I think really helped set the culture at Indiana. Mendoza comes in, obviously, that was a great move, he’s the number one overall pick in the draft. Can you maintain that level of efficiency and culture when that core is not there anymore?”

Michigan gets a high ranking in the Big Ten after spring practice and it’s largely due to Kyle Whittingham. The former Utah coach is in to bring stability and QB Bryce Underwood could take a second year leap!

Crain & Cone: “Returning at quarterback Michigan, year two with Bryce Underwood, first year though, with head coach Kyle Whittingham.” This turned into a debate over Michigan or USC for this spot. The Trojans can be seen below.

USC has to improve in the trenches and perhaps they did with the transfer portal and recruiting. But Lincoln Riley’s offense and QB Jayden Maiava are the bread and butter. So we’ll see if they contend for the Big Ten title and CFP.

Crain & Cone: “I don’t worry about Lincoln Riley’s offense, just like I don’t worry about Lane Kiffin’s offense. What I worry about is the balance of the team and how talented and deep you are in the trenches. Because I think for a lot of Lincoln Riley’s, you know, early tenure in USC, they were not good enough up front, from a depth standpoint, to be able to make the playoff, win games in the playoff, or win the Big Ten. I think they’re going to be a little bit better. I think the depth has gotten better. I still don’t think USC is good enough to put above Michigan because of up front.”

Demond Williams’ potential transfer was the big saga of the offseason, but he’s back for 2026. Jedd Fisch has something cooking out inSeattle, but the Huskies might be a hair behind the top five when it comes to competing for the Big Ten. But, they could very well surprise some and be a CFP dark horse.

Crain & Cone: “I picked them to win 10 games last year. I believe they won nine. Should have won 10. In my opinion, when I watched this Washington team, the consistency and the all around balance, I think is going to be better this year.”

Penn State hit the reset button with Matt Campbell at head coach. He brought QB Rocco Becht from Iowa State with him and there’s going to be a new culture and scheme with the Nittany Lions. Can they top James Franklin’s run of success? They’ll have to be a consistent Big Ten contender and probably win a national title to do so.

Crain & Cone: “I love Rocco Becht. I think he throws a great ball. I really like Matt Campbell for everything that I hear. He runs a top notch program. I think they’re going to come into the Big Ten and win a lot of games. There’s a lot of teams to beat. There’s a lot of teams to beat, and I think that they will have the upper hand from a talent standpoint in a lot of the games they play.”

We know what to expect out of Iowa. Kirk Ferentz’s teams are always going to be in that eight to 10 win range season to season. But the questions about the QB every year are what could hold the team back from actually exceeding expectations.

Crain & Cone: “I feel like Iowa is one of the most predictable teams every single year. You know, we talk about James Franklin getting close and not getting over the hump. I mean, Kirk Ferentz won a lot of games at Iowa. There’s been some great highs for them, but it seems like they’re going to hover around that eight to nine win mark, they’re going to beat a team or two that they shouldn’t. They’re going to lose to a team or two that they shouldn’t.”

Crain & Cone put Illinois nearly in the same boat as Iowa, meaning they are very similar programs when it comes to their standing in the Big Ten. They just happen to have polar opposites for head coaches. The biggest question will be if Illinois can replace the lost production of QB Luke Altymer, who went to the NFL.

Crain & Cone: “I mean, Bielema and Ferentz are very different. You lost altmeyer, but you know, I like what they did to the transfer portal. You know that they’re going to be physical.”

Matt Rhule turns to Anthony Colandrea at QB after Dylan Raiola transferred to backup Dante Moore at Oregon. Rhule’s been successful at every college stop, but at a certain point, the Husker faithful want to see more results in Lincoln.

Crain & Cone: “It just seems like Nebraska doesn’t have enough, like they just don’t have enough. You had one of the best running backs in the country last year who got overshadowed because you really didn’t do anything. I said it, called Matt Rhule the builder, because that’s what he’s done. But at some point, you gotta be able to live in the apartments.”

Crain & Cone Big Ten Power Rankings, Post-Spring

11. UCLA

12. Maryland

13. Northwestern

14. Wisconsin

15. Minnesota

16. Purdue

17. Rutgers

18. Michigan State