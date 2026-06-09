Big Ten releases statement after meeting with Ted Cruz, Maria Cantwell on Protect College Sports Act

After meeting with Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) about the Protect College Sports Act, the Big Ten released a statement. Maryland president Darryll Pines, the chair of the Big Ten council of presidents and chancellors, said discussions will continue.

Following the bill’s introduction last month, the Big Ten and SEC said they did not support the bill in its current state. The Big 12 and ACC, however, said they were in favor of the legislation. The SEC’s presidents and chancellors also met with Cruz and Cantwell Tuesday, releasing their own statement afterward.

Pines said the Big Ten and its schools will continue to work with Cruz and Cantwell on reforming the legislation. “Constructive” dialogue also took place during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The presidents and chancellors of the Big Ten Conference were pleased to meet with Senators Cruz and Cantwell to discuss their bill,” the statement read. “We sincerely appreciate the work they and their staffs have done and believe the dialogue was constructive. As a conference of 18 world-class institutions committed to academic and athletic excellence, we look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with Senators Cruz and Cantwell and other members of Congress to achieve the shared goal of long-term stability for college athletics.”

This story will be updated.