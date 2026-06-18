Big Ten, SEC release new statement on Protect College Sports Act in response to Maria Cantwell comments

In response to comments made by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) to Yahoo! Sports regarding the Protect College Sports Act, the Big Ten and SEC have released a new joint statement. They pushed back on Cantwell’s assessment of the conversations about the Senate bill following Thursday’s markup.

While speaking with Ross Dellenger, Cantwell called for the SEC and Big Ten to “listen to some other people” amid the two conferences’ opposition to the bill. She also accused them of “intimidating” members by “threatening” schedule changes for teams.

Shortly after Cantwell’s comments, the presidents and chancellors for the two conferences pushed back. They cited conversations about the bill while looking at revisions to improve the legislation, including calls with Cantwell and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who authored it.

“Senator Cantwell’s characterization of the Big Ten and SEC engagement regarding the Protect College Sports Act does not accurately reflect the process that has occurred,” the statement read, in part. “From the time the legislation was introduced, our member universities have been engaged, vocal, and collaborative in evaluating the bill and identifying ways to improve it.

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“During the single 30-minute call provided to Big Ten and SEC chancellors and presidents, Senators Cruz and Cantwell spoke for much of the discussion, leaving limited time for institutional feedback. Nevertheless, both groups of university leaders identified positive elements of the legislation and were encouraged to provide recommended changes and priority issues. Those recommendations and priorities were submitted shortly thereafter.”

Revisions to the Protect College Sports Act were expected with a markup scheduled for Thursday. However, the Big Ten and SEC said they did not get to have “meaningful engagement” with staffers about their recommendations, which is why “many” did not appear in the revised version.

“Unfortunately, the Big Ten and SEC did not have the opportunity for meaningful engagement with Senate staff regarding those recommendations before the revised bill was released,” the statement read. “As a result, many of the concerns and priorities identified by our universities were not adequately reflected in the revised legislation.”

“At the same time, Big Ten and SEC staffs worked extensively with members of the Senate Commerce Committee and their staffs in an effort to improve the legislation for student-athletes and institutions across college athletics. We were encouraged that a number of senators offered thoughtful and constructive amendments during the Committee process.”

The Big Ten and SEC’s latest statement came after the Protect College Sports Act advanced out of the Senate Commerce Committee. It’s now on track for the Senate floor. Ahead of the markup and vote, the two conferences released a statement criticizing the direction of the bill after an updated provision regarding super leagues.