In a letter to the NCAA, the Big Ten called for a “moratorium” on tampering-related investigations, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed. The conference also called for other sweeping rules changes, declaring the current guidelines are “designed for a world that no longer exists,” according to a copy obtained by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

In the letter, the Big Ten argued the House settlement – which ushered in the revenue-sharing era in college athletics – has made current rules unworkable. As a result, enforcement is a challenge in the new landscape.

The Big Ten also laid out a “path forward” to usher in change. For starters, it called for a pause of NCAA bylaw 13.1.1.4, which deals with impermissible contact, and the conference said membership should work to figure out a new policy strategy “that fits the realities of today’s world.”

“The cumulative effect of these changes is a marketplace that bears no resemblance to the one that existed when the current rules were written,” the letter reads. “The structural pressures are evident in the data: more than 1,000 FBS football student-athletes who entered the portal on January 2 took campus visits that same weekend – visits requiring travel and institutional coordination that cannot plausibly have been organized in hours – and more than 300 had signed with a new school by the end of that weekend, with some signing as quickly as 90 minutes into the portal.

“Others who entered the portal with a ‘do not contact’ designation – a moniker that makes little sense without a preconception of final destination – signed within 48 hours. These timelines reflect the reality of player movement and raise serious questions about whether the current regulatory structure can realistically accommodate the pace at which the modern transfer market operates.”

