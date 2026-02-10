Big Ten Student-Athlete Issues Commission releases strong statement against prop betting

Sports gambling continues to grow across the country, and college athletes are increasingly under the microscope of bettors. Gamblers are likely to take a specific interest in individual athletes whom they place prop bets on.

Prop bets are wagers on parts of the game besides the final score, such as passing yards, points and rebounds. Many athletes have publicly spoken about the harassment they receive from bettors. On Tuesday, the Big Ten Student-Athlete Issues Commission released a statement condemning prop betting.

“Prop betting exposes student-athletes to increased and aggravated social media pressure and harassment,” the statement reads. “Many student-athletes receive angry messages, threats, or public criticism from bettors when wagers do not hit. This kind of treatment is harmful, unnecessary, and often relentless. It negatively affects mental health and distracts from both athletic and academic responsibilities. Student-athletes should not be blamed or attacked for the outcome of someone else’s bet.

“There are fans that sit behind the bench yelling horrible things when expectations are not met, and the keyboard warriors not in attendance send cruel DMs to players when bets do not cash out. Prop bets are a direct avenue to the overwhelming number of death threats that student-athletes receive if they “ruin a parlay” or cause a fan to lose their bet. Sports betting does not give anyone the right to dehumanize athletes. We are human beings over everything else — more than a jersey number, a stat line, or someone else’s wager.”

The statement was addressed to NCAA president Charlie Baker. The Big Ten Student-Athlete Issues Commission also addressed the threat prop bets pose to the integrity of college athletics.

In January, 39 players on 17 NCAA Division I teams were accused of point shaving in a federal indictment. Twenty of the 26 defendants played college basketball during the 2023-24 and/or 2024-25 seasons.

While the NCAA and Department of Justice are more vigilant than ever regarding these illegal betting schemes, there are also more ways for athletes to maneuver around the law. The Big Ten Student-Athlete Issues Commission urged Charlie Baker to end prop betting on collegiate athletics altogether.

“When bets are tied to individual statistics or plays, it creates pressure and suspicion around student-athletes’ performance. Even when no wrongdoing occurs, prop betting can raise doubts about effort, decision-making, and fairness. This damages trust in competition and puts student-athletes in a

vulnerable position. Given the amateur status of student-athletes, external pressures associated with prop betting can be magnified.

“These athletes are often young and more susceptible to influence, including financial incentives that may encourage them to perform in a certain way or affect specific outcomes. Prop bets are relatively easy to influence on the part of the player, should they be involved or influenced by the wrong people, but eliminating prop bets would help protect the integrity of college sports and reduce the external pressure on student-athletes.”