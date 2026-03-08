Big Ten Wrestling Finals: All 10 matchups set for conference championships

The Big Ten Wrestling Finals are set following Saturday’s two sessions at Penn State. The host school in State College has an absurd eight finalists across the 10 weight classes.

Nebraska is second in the amount of finalists with five individuals making the walk to the Big Ten Wrestling Finals mat Sunday afternoon. As far as the team race is concerned, Penn State is rolling.

The Nittany Lions are currently in first place with 146.5 points. Following PSU, it’s Nebraska (112), Ohio State (112), Iowa (70), Illinois (69.5) and Minnesota (69.5). Michigan (68.5) and Rutgers (56.5) round out a competitive top eight.

But when it comes to the Big Ten Wrestling Finals, all 10 No. 1 seeds made it through. Eight of the 10 No. 2 seeds also made it with Minnesota’s Jore Volk (125) being the lowest seeded wrestler remaining (No. 6).

Big Ten Wrestling Finals set

125: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) vs. No. 6 Jore Volk (Minnesota)

133: No. 1 Marcus Blaze (Penn State) vs. No. 3 Ben Davino (Ohio State)

141: No. 1 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) vs. No. 2 Brock Hardy (Nebraska)

149: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Ethan Stiles (Ohio State)

157: No. 1 Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) vs. No. 2 PJ Duke (Penn State)

165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Mikey Caliendo (Iowa)

174: No. 1 Levi Haines (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Christopher Minto (Nebraska)

184: No. 1 Rocco Welsh (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Max McEnelly (Minnesota)

197: No. 1 Josh Barr (Penn State) vs. No. 2 Camden McDanel (Nebraska)

285: No. 1 Taye Ghadiali (Michigan) vs. No. 2 AJ Ferrari (Nebraska)

We’ll get a handful of rematches here of course. One that has to be circled is 141 pounds between Mendez and Hardy.

“It’s gonna take everything. I gotta beat the best in the world, Jesse Mendez,” Hardy said on the BTN broadcast. “So you know, my best product’s got to be there.”

Hardy is 18-4 this season and hasn’t lost since January 25, a 14-3 major decision to Mendez. He also lost to him 4-1 at the National Duals Invitational in November.

The Husker is a three-time All-American and is trying to go out on top. He’s improved each year he’s made the NCAA Tournament. Hardy finished 6th in 2023, 3rd the next year and 2nd last season.

But Mendez is a different animal, as usual. Mendez is 96-14 in his career, a three-time All-American and two-time NCAA champion. He won a Big Ten title back in 2024.