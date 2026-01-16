North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick is joining ACC Network as a guest analyst for Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship, ESPN announced Friday. He will be on-site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Belichick will be on the panel for ACC Huddle ahead of Miami’s national title game matchup against Indiana. He will join the crew of Taylor Tannenbaum, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal and Jimbo Fisher for the program.

Additionally, Belichick will join the ACC Huddle crew for a Field Pass broadcast during the game. That will air on ACC Network as part of ESPN’s wide-ranging coverage.

It marks a return to TV, of sorts, for Belichick. Following his departure from the New England Patriots in 2023, he took a year away from the sidelines and contributed to multiple media outlets. He made regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show and the “Manningcast” during Monday Night Football, and he also appeared on Inside The NFL among his many ventures.

The 2025 season marked Belichick’s return to coaching and his first foray into the college game. He took over for Mack Brown at North Carolina and had an up-and-down go en route to a 4-8 overall record. But rumors swirled about his future with the Tar Heels, especially considering his $1 million buyout if he ever chooses to leave the program for another job.

However, as the chatter grew, Belichick addressed it multiple times and made it clear he does not plan to leave UNC in 2026. He plans to be back in Chapel Hill to continue building the program for the future.

“Nothing’s changed,” Belichick said. “I’m where I was a month ago. I’m here at North Carolina. … We’re building a good program and I’m excited about the direction we’re headed in.”

Bill Belichick has also been doing work with his coaching staff ahead of Year 2 at UNC. He brought on former Bobby Petrino at offensive coordinator to replace Freddie Kitchens.

Petrino spent this past season as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas and took over as the interim head coach following Sam Pittman’s departure. The Razorbacks ranked fourth in the conference with 454.8 total yards per game, and their 32.9 points on average ranked fifth.

“We are fortunate to add an elite coaching talent in Bobby to our staff,” Belichick said in a statement. “He brings an extensive background and a proven record of success on offense at every level of football. Bobby has consistently built great offenses everywhere he has been, and we look forward to having him work with our program.”