Bill Moos details how close Nebraska came to hiring Dana Altman instead of Fred Hoiberg

Former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is sharing some stories from his time in Lincoln, a few years removed from the program. One of them is Nebraska’s latest basketball coaching search, one that landed the Huskers Fred Hoiberg. Initially, Moos wanted to target an even bigger name, going after Dana Altman.

There was a connection between the two, where some backchanneling got done. Enough mutual interest appeared to be there, leading Moos to believe Altman would at least discuss the opportunity.

“I’m not saying Dana was going to come to Nebraska but I think it intruged him,” Moos said. “So, I’m up in Chicago at conference meetings, as I recall, and I get a call… ‘I’m thinking I have a chance to have a conversation with Dana Altman.’ That was the extent of it.”

But before anything could get done, former Nebraska Board of Regents member Jim Pillen shut down the idea. Pillen is now the governor of the state, taking over in 2023. He did not believe Altman would be accepted by the people in the state. While Moos felt like he had a pretty good counter, the idea was shut down.

“Jim Pillen goes ‘No.’ He goes, ‘Nebraska won’t accept him.’ That’s when I said, ‘He’s from Wilber, less than hour away from Lincoln. You can’t get much more Nebraska than that.’ He goes, ‘No.’ That may have been the most frustrating of my days at Nebraska, and there were a few.”

Furthering the defense of Moos, Altman spent 16 years as the head coach of Creighton. Seven NCAA Tournaments were made in Omaha, even if the results were not great. Altman turned the Bluejays into a consistent power inside the Missouri Valley Conference. He left for the Oregon job in 2010, still coaching the Ducks to this day.

Moos was forced to look elsewhere in his search. Nebraska had just fired Tim Miles, somebody who appeared in the NCAA Tournament once in seven seasons. Even firing Miles was a tough ask for Moos, believing solid things were being done.

However, once the change was made, Moos eventually landed on Hoiberg. A serious rebuild took place and is now paying off in a big way. Nebraska is in the midst of the program’s best-ever season. On3’s James Fletcher placed the Huskers as a three-seed in his latest edition of bubble watch. Still, with somebody like Altman, it’s always easy to wonder ‘What if?’