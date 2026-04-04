Bill Raftery, Ian Eagle poke fun at Dan Hurley over Elite Eight moment with official Roger Ayers

Braylon Mullins was not the only person who went viral in the final moments of Sunday’s Elite Eight win over Duke. His head coach, Dan Hurley, saw an interaction with official Roger Ayers take over social media. Hurley found himself celebrating what turned into a historic UConn shot, only to find himself literally head-to-head with Ayers. Now, at the Final Four, it’s something the broadcast is poking fun at.

Hurley did an interview with Tracy Wolfson coming out of a commercial break. Bill Raferty went on to comment about UConn’s ability to be gritty before getting a joke in.

“By the way, we should have Trace put a referee’s shirt on,” Raftery said. “He’s really kind to her.”

Play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle was quick to respond. He was the one who mentioned Hurley and Ayers seemingly being inches away from one another.

“I noticed there was no head nuzzle with Tracy Wolfson,” Eagle said.

Hurley has grown a bit of a reputation when it comes to officiating. Everyone assumes the UConn head coach is going to give them a hard time. And for the most part, cameras usually pick up Hurley in spirited conversations with officials. This one in Washington, D.C., was just on a different level.

Thankfully, nothing too big came out of the moment besides laughter on social media. We should have known Raftery was going to get in on the fun at some point.

Roger Ayers reveals what happened in viral Dan Hurley moment

Even with the video showing us what happened, plenty of questions remained for this viral Hurley moment. ESPN’s Seth Greenberg decided to go straight to the source, though. He talked with Ayers on the phone shortly after the Duke-UConn game. Turns out, Ayers had no idea this had turned into such a big deal.

“I talked to Roger today,” Greenberg said on SportsCenter recently. “He said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He literally didn’t know what I was talking about. He said, ‘Nothing happened. The ball went in. I was running back. They were celebrating. (Dan Hurley) leaned in, said something to me. I said something to him. It was absolutely nothing.’”

Ayers is not in Indianapolis for the Final Four. He did not draw an assignment for either one of Saturday’s game or the national championship on Monday night. Instead, his season ends with a clip college basketball fans will remember for quite a while.