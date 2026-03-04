Kansas lost 70-60 at Arizona State on Tuesday night, in a game in which it did not have head coach Bill Self for most of. The Jayhawks’ leader was ejected after picking up his second technical foul 14 minutes into the game.

After the game, Self weighed in. Simply put, he wasn’t a big fan of the officiating crew.

“That was a pretty temperamental crew tonight,” Self said. “But that didn’t cost us.”

The ejection came after a foul was called on freshman star Darryn Peterson in the paint on an offensive possession. Self was visibly animated before being thrown out.

Kansas HC Bill Self is given two technicals and ejected from the game, after a foul was called on Darryn Peterson on this play. pic.twitter.com/RwKHjlAEB8 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 4, 2026

Self: By no stretch did I do anything to deserve a second technical foul

The loss dropped Kansas to 21-9 overall and 11-6 against Big 12 opponents. The Jayhawks came in as a 4-seed in On3’s latest Bracketology.

Seeding is valuable, and Kansas is still playing to improve its. So frustration was high for Self after being tossed. He added that he wasn’t even warned by the officials, but was just being thrown out without a conversation.

“I wasn’t told anything,” Self said. “They threw me out before they even said anything. But I’d have to watch it. That was probably not a great call. I came out of the box and he gave me a T, which is fine.

“But by no stretch did I do anything to deserve a second T. But that’s those guys for you. He told me to get back in the box and I didn’t get back in there quick enough. So that’s on me. But certainly disappointed.”

The Jayhawks had three players in double figures in the loss. Tre White led the way with 16 points, while Darryn Peterson had 15 and Flory Bidunga had 14. All three players also had at least 10 rebounds, giving them double-doubles.

After Self’s ejection, Kansas trailed 40-20 at halftime. The Jayhawks actually won the second half 40-30, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the first half deficit.

Kansas now sits tied for fourth in the Big 12 alongside Iowa State. The Jayhawks will wrap up their regular season on Saturday afternoon against rival Kansas State.