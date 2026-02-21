Bill Self denies Kansas 'overlooked' Cincinnati, makes March Madness pitch for Bearcats

In one of the most surprising games of the 2025-26 college basketball season so far, Cincinnati dominated No. 8 Kansas 84-68 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The 16-point home loss to an unranked opponent marked the largest of the Bill Self era.

Just 16 days ago, it seemed as if the Wes Miller era at Cincinnati was dead in the water. The Bearcats had just dropped their fourth game in their last five to West Virginia and fell to 11-12 on the season. Following that loss, Miller apologized to Cincinnati fans en route to the locker room.

“You deserve to be frustrated,” Miller said. “That ain’t okay. I understand the responsibilities of the job. This is not okay. You guys deserve to be frustrated. I’m a human too, and nobody’s more frustrated than I am. I care deeply about Cincinnati.”

Since that apology, the Bearcats have been on a roll. They’ve won four consecutive games (UCF, Kansas State, Utah, and No. 8 Kansas) by an average of nearly 17 points per game. As the regular season winds down, Cincinnati is certainly inching closer and closer to the bubble of the NCAA Tournament.

Bill Self talks Kansas’ loss to Cincinnati, proclaims Bearcats worthy of NCAA Tournament

Following Kansas‘ second home loss of the season (third to an unranked opponent in past five seasons), head coach Bill Self denied that the Jayhawks ‘overlooked’ Cincinnati. Along with this, Self declared Cincinnati an NCAA Tournament worthy team.

“I’m not gonna buy that shit,” Self said. “Respecting opponents more and maybe coming out with the same energy against Arizona and other people would be equal respect. We didn’t do that today, but don’t make something out of nothing. No team is on point and at a 10 every game of the season, regardless if you’re home or away. I’m not buying that.

“We respected the opponent, but the bottom line is that we didn’t bring it as a unit from an energy standpoint like you’ve got to when they’re good. We played an NCAA Tournament team today. There’s no doubt about that. They’ve had their moments this season where they’ve been inconsistent and not as good, but they were great today.”

Suddenly, Kansas has dropped two of its last three games after winning eight in a row from Jan. 13-Feb. 9. Superstar freshman guard Darryn Peterson played 32 minutes in the loss, scoring 17 points on 7-17 shooting from the field (1-7 3PT).