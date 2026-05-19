Bill Self reveals how much Tyran Stokes decision factored into returning for 2026-27 season

Given growing concerns about his own health after a challenging 23rd season at Kansas, Bill Self entered the offseason with a critical decision at hand. Especially after his Jayhawks failed to make it out of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive season.

The 63-year-old Self ultimately elected to return for his 24th season in Lawrence, making the announcement just 10 days after Kansas’ heartbreaking season-ending loss to St. John’s in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. It was interesting timing for Self, who sounded far less than certain about his future during his postgame press conference March 22.

Ultimately, though, with the two-week NCAA Transfer Portal window opening at midnight April 6, following Michigan’s 69-63 national championship win over UConn, Self knew he didn’t have a lot of time to waste weighing his future. Especially if he was going to land commitment of Tyran Stokes, Rivals’ No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class.

Nearly one month later, Self’s quick decision to return paid off when Stokes, the 6-foot-7 Five-Star Plus+ small forward out of Rainier Beach (Louisville, KY), committed to the Jayhawks on April 28, picking Kansas over heavy interest from Kentucky and Oregon.

“Let’s just call it like it is: There wasn’t much runway if we were gonna get Tyran Stokes,” Self told The Athletic. “So I wanted to coach Tyran Stokes, period. And I knew we had a great chance to get him, but we couldn’t delay what we were doing.

“Now, would I have come back still [without Stokes’ commitment]? Yes,” Self added, “but the excitement level to come back, I think, was in large part because we didn’t have him but we had a great chance to get Tyran.”