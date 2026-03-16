Darius Acuff Jr. has begun to see his NBA Draft stock drastically increase. Even in a class loaded with talented freshmen, specifically guards, Acuff should not have to wait long to hear his name called by Adam Silver. It’s still early in the process, as the next step takes place in the NCAA Tournament with Acuff and Arkansas hoping to make a run.

Comparisons are going to get thrown around at some point. Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently decided to give one, saying Acuff reminded him of a future Hall of Famer, Kyrie Irving.

“I’m willing to say it,” Simmons began. “I don’t know if anyone else has planted their flag on this. He’s starting to look a little Kyrie-ish to me. And I know that’s sacrilege. Kyrie is like the one-of-one. One of the most skilled guards we’ve ever had. Ambidextrous. Incredible finisher. Just the guy you would create in a lab.

“There’s stuff Acuff does that just makes me think of Kyrie as I’m watching him. Is that crazy?”

Acuff has been highly thought of for quite some time. The Rivals Industry Rankings slotted him as the No. 9 overall player in the 2025 cycle out of IMG Academy. Arkansas knew they had a special player coming to Fayetteville and saw results right away. But the last few weeks, beginning with a 49-point performance against Alabama, are when Acuff has really begun to take off on the national scale.

Believing there is a comparison to Irving in there is a big-time compliment to Acuff. Irving has been an elite player for most of his NBA career, having nine All-Star appearances and three All-NBA selections.

More on Kyrie Irving, NBA career

Irving spent his college days at Duke before being the No. 1 overall selection of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Early days of his NBA career were spent in Cleveland, winning a championship alongside LeBron James over the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The three-point shot Irving hit late in Game 7 is one of the more iconic moments in NBA history.

Since then, Irving has played for three different teams. Dallas is where Irving currently considers home with the Mavericks after stints with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. A torn ACL has kept him out for around a year following an All-Star campaign in 2024. Recently, the Mavs announced Irving will not play in the 2025-2026 season.