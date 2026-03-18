BJ Edwards injury update: SMU star's status for First Four revealed

BJ Edwards will not play for SMU during its NCAA Tournament opener on Wednesday night against Miami (OH), according to the tournament’s availability report. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, SMU is optimistic about his availability if they advance forward past the First Four.

In addition, Corey Washington will play for SMU after being considered questionable. Washington averages 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Edwards averages 12.7 points per game, 5.9 rebiunds and 4.9 assists per game. He’s the team’s third-leading scorer behind Boopie Miller and Jaron Pierre Jr., both of which are available for the Wednesday matchup.

SMU head coach Andy Enfield updated Edwards status heading into the NCAA Tournament, who sounded hopeful at the time. Edwards was previously considered day-to-day with an ankle injury.

“Obviously it’s going to be a situation where if he can go, great,” Enfield said during his press conference in Dayton. “But we’re always going to do what’s best for the student-athlete, so we feel great right now, and he looked great yesterday.”

Edwards hasn’t suited up for SMU since Feb. 25 during a road trip vs. Cal. They’re 1-5 in their last six games without him.

“BJ has been a great player for us all year,” Enfield said, “(He’s one of) the most improved players we’ve ever coached or one of the most improved. So he’s had a terrific season. He’s helped us win a lot of games the last two seasons.”

Tip-off between SMU and Miami (OH) is set for 9:15 p.m. ET, or approximately 25 minutes following the conclusion of Prairie View A&M vs. Lehigh.

The winner between the Mustangs and RedHawks will play No. 6-seed Tennessee on Friday in the Round of 64’s midwest region, which SMU will hope to have Edwards available for if they advance. That game will be played in Philadelphia.