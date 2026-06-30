Bleacher Report identifies college football's most exciting players entering 2026 season

Bleacher Report is looking ahead to the 2026 college football season. In their minds, excitement is the name of the game at the moment.

With anticipation building towards kickoff, David Kenyon highlighted the players he believes are must-watch talents across the country thanks to their ability to produce highlight-reel moments. The list features a fascinating mix of players.

Whether it’s game-changing quarterbacks, explosive running backs or dynamic receivers, every player brings big-play ability to the field. Here’s a closer look at the players Kenyon named among the most exciting in college football entering the 2026 season.

Charlie Becker played a massive role in Indiana’s national championship run last season. The 6-foot-4 receiver repeatedly came through with spectacular contested catches in the biggest moments, helping the Hoosiers knock off Ohio State, Alabama, Oregon and Miami.

Becker enters the season with first-round NFL Draft expectations after showcasing elite ball skills and playmaking ability. Kenyon believes defenses know exactly what’s coming, yet still struggle to stop him.

Isaac Brown has established himself as one of college football’s premier home-run threats. Despite missing time with a leg injury last season, he still led the nation with six runs of at least 50 yards.

Brown has rushed for more than 2,000 yards while averaging 7.7 yards per carry over his first two college seasons. Every touch has the potential to become a game-changing play.

Malachi Toney did a little bit of everything for Miami in 2025. He finished with 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns while also contributing as a Wildcat quarterback and dangerous punt returner.

The arrival of transfer Cooper Barkate could lighten his workload this fall, but Toney remains one of the nation’s most versatile offensive weapons. Kenyon called the second-team All-American one of the country’s most feared playmakers.

Ahmad Hardy made an immediate impact after transferring to Missouri from Louisiana-Monroe. He rushed for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading the FBS with 11 runs of at least 30 yards.

Hardy also averaged an impressive 6.4 yards per carry behind an experienced offensive line. If he returns healthy, Missouri’s offense should once again revolve around its explosive running back.

Jeremiah Smith has been one of the nation’s most dominant receivers since arriving at Ohio State. The All-American has already produced back-to-back elite seasons while becoming one of the biggest stars in college football.

Smith’s combination of size, speed and explosiveness makes him a threat to score anytime he touches the football. Kenyon pointed out that opposing defenses have to know exactly where he lines up before every snap.

Caleb Hawkins heads to Oklahoma State after starring as a true freshman at North Texas. He totaled 1,434 rushing yards, 370 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns while helping power one of the nation’s top offenses.

Hawkins followed head coach Eric Morris to Stillwater alongside several offensive teammates. His versatility should make him one of the Big 12’s most dynamic players immediately.

Trinidad Chambliss quickly became one of college football’s biggest breakout stars last season. After transferring from Division II Ferris State, Chambliss took over Ole Miss’ starting job in Week 3 and never looked back, leading the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He accounted for 30 total touchdowns while showcasing the ability to beat defenses with both his arm and legs. With another year of eligibility secured, Kenyon expects Chambliss to remain one of the nation’s most electric quarterbacks.

Wayne Knight heads to UCLA after an outstanding season at James Madison. He rushed for 1,373 yards, caught 40 passes and contributed on special teams while earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Knight also proved himself on the biggest stage by producing 128 total yards against Oregon in the College Football Playoff. Kenyon believes his all-around skill set should translate well to the Big Ten.