Bo Bassett details aspirations to be on same World Team as Jax Forrest

Bo Bassett and Jax Forrest dominated the high school wrestling scene as recently as last December. But Forrest opted to graduate early, enroll at Oklahoma State and ended up winning an NCAA title back in March, just three months into his college career.

Bassett will join him in the college ranks this coming season, wrestling for a rising Virginia Tech program. But the two can be on the same team again, if all goes well at Final X on June 19th.

$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage

Forrest made the Senior World Team at 61 KG as a high school senior last year and is the favorite to be the rep again. Bassett will wrestle at 65 KG to try and earn his spot as well, trying to make this come full circle.

“It’s actually really crazy. We got to train last week, we trained for three or four days in a row. He would come over, we wrestle in the basement, we’d wrestle with the compound. We had graduated Tuesday, so for that entire week some of the guys were still in school, and so we were getting a lot of training in. And being able to wrestle with him again, I missed it a lot,” Bassett said on Baschamania.

“I miss Jax as a person a ton. I miss wrestling Jax in the room. He’s a guy that you’re just excited to be around. Obviously, he was having a ton of success in doing absolutely unbelievable things. I mean, he left our high school room and went on and won a national title, came second in the Hodge race. Like, it’s unheard of.”

Bassett and Forrest likely won’t compete against each other in college, seeing their weight differences, and certainly won’t at the senior level. Bassett can rep multiple teams this year, as well, considering he is the U20 champ domestically and will rep U23 if he doesn’t get the Senior Team spot.

Bo Bassett, Jax Forrest ready for Team USA together?

Bassett and Forrest being able to, potentially, be representing Team USA at the World Championships later this year just goes to show the youth and talent of the United States in the sport of wrestling. A new era is upon us and the world might get to see how good these kids are.

“And so, now to be back to back at Final X, I don’t know that that will ever be done again,” Bassett said. “Maybe high school teammates, but not the same year that they graduated high school and walk the stage together. I just don’t think that that’ll ever happen. Maybe it will. I hope it does, but I just know that we put a lot of work into it, and it was just awesome for him to come home, be able to scrap again, bounce ideas off each other, and flow. Nobody scrambles like that guy.

“So, being able to scramble and just go out, and you know, and have a ton of fun competing,” Bassett said. “We’re not on the same team anymore, but I think hopefully after New Jersey, we talked about being on the same team for quite some time now, I think since December, since the day he left, we talked about being on the senior level world team together …

“We both have really awesome opponents ahead of us, but I think it’s exciting to be back to back at Final X and to still be brothers forever.”

Bassett and Forrest take on Real Woods and Marcus Blaze, respectively, at Final X. Woods wrestled at Stanford and Iowa and won a Bronze medal at the World Championships in 2025 and is the current featherweight champion of Real American Freestyle.