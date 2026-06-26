Bobby Knight's 1987 Indiana National Championship ring up for auction

Almost three years after his death at age 83, legendary head coach Bob Knight‘s 1987 National Championship Ring is up for auction. Sotheby’s is handling the sale. The ring first sold for $54,000 in 2012, 14 years ago.

The 1987 National Championship marked one of his three titles as a head coach. Knight led Indiana to titles in 1976, 1981, and 1987. He is the all-time winningest head coach in Indiana basketball history, as he accrued 662 wins across his tenure (1971-2000).

In total, Knight led Indiana to five Final Fours and 11 Big Ten Regular Season Championships. He was named AP Coach of the Year three times (1975, 1976, and 1989), was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year five times (1975, 1976, 1980, 1981, and 1989), and was elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off Bobby Knight’s 1987 Championship Ring. First sold for $54,000 in 2012. pic.twitter.com/IuxgPAqxZi — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 26, 2026

Indiana‘s 1987 National Championship team was led by Big Ten Player of the Year Steve Alford, Big Ten Freshman of the Year Dean Garrett, and Final Four Most Outstanding Player Keith Smart. The Hoosiers accrued a 24-4 (15-3) regular season record that year, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They then went through No. 16 Fairfield, No. 8 Auburn, No. 5 Duke, No. 10 LSU, No. 1 UNLV, and No. 2 Syracuse to win the title. It marked Indiana‘s fifth in program history. The Hoosiers have yet to win a National Championship since 1987.

Bob Knight is lauded as one of greatest college coaches of all time

“It was absolutely fun. It was the most fun when we were winning, but it was pretty miserable when we were losing,” Joe Hillman, member of the 1987 title team, said following Knight’s passing in 2023. “He demanded excellence. Winning just became a habit, and you were expected to do that.

“Every loss was a real teaching point for him to get after us to demand more and really push some buttons. He was really big on time management, punctuality, and preparation. He prepared us for games through practice and breaking down film. When you got to games, they were just easy.”

Across his nearly 42-year coaching career, Knight compiled a 902-371 record across three programs (Army, Indiana, and Texas Tech). He also led the United States to gold in the 1979 San Juan Pan American Games and the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. He was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006 and is lauded as one of the greatest college coaches of all time.

Now you, yes you, could own a piece of history.