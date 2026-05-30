Boise State lands commitment from fast rising edge rusher Grayson Kazmouz

Laguna Beach (Calif.) edge Grayson Kazmouz just announced his commitment to Boise State.

Kazmouz officially visited the Broncos over the weekend and announced his commitment while still on campus.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Kazmouz said. “Boise State believed in me, that was a big part of my decision.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about Boise State from other people and I know they have my best interest at heart. I knew I would be loved by them and I like said, they believe in me and I knew it was where I wanted to be.”

Kazmouz said he connected well with the entire coaching staff.

“Coach (Jabril) Frazier and Coach (Demitri) Washington along with coach D (Spencer Danielson) were all great with me,” Kazmouz said. “My visit was originally set for June 18 but they came to see me and said they wanted to move it up to this weekend.

“Coach Frazier is great and he gave me the opportunity to hop on the phone with Ahmed Hassanein and that was pretty special for me. I loved my earlier unofficial visit to Boise State and they have been on me for a long time so it just felt right.”

Kazmouz said he wasn’t planning to commit before the visit and was still set to take the rest of his official visits.

“I wanted to go on all my official visits and compare and see what the right fit was,” Kazmouz said. “Once I was there and it just felt like home. I love the culture they have and the staff showed me so much move as well.

“I talked to my family and prayed to God about and felt in my heart that it was the right decision. I’m shutting it down, no more visits for me, I’m totally locked in on Boise State.”

Kazmouz had official trips set with Nebraska and San Diego State but will no longer take any more visits.

He’s an intriguing edge rusher with a nice combination of size, length and athleticism. We saw him earlier this off-season at one of the Giant Skillz 5v5 competitions and he really flashed with multiple ways to get to the quarterback.

He looks all of 6-foot-4, pushing 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, gets of the ball well, can dip and bend around the edge, uses his hands well and can win with speed or power.

Kazmouz had a strong junior season as well, totaling 60 tackles, 14 for loss and 6.5 sacks for one of the top programs in Orange County.