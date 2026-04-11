Boise State transfer forward Javan Buchanan has committed to West Virginia. He is a former Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year honoree.

Buchanan was an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection this past year after jumping into a starting role at Boise State. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 31 games for the Broncos in 2025-26. In 2025, when he won Sixth Man of the Year, Buchanan put up 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Prior to his time at Boise State, Buchanan played two years at NAIA Indiana Wesleyan. He would need to secure a waiver to receive another year of eligibility.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Javan Buchanan played high school basketball at Lafayette (Ind.) Lafayette Jefferson. He scored more than 20 points per game as a senior before committing to Indiana Wesleyan as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

West Virginia went 21-14 overall in its first season under Ross Hodge in 2025-26, including a 9-9 record in Big 12 play. After missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the Mountaineers played in the College Basketball Crown, which they won after taking down Oklahoma in overtime of the championship game. That meant WVU clinched $300,000 in NIL dollars by winning the event.

After that game, though, West Virginia lost some key pieces to the transfer portal. That group includes Jasper Floyd, who led the Mountaineers with 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game this past season. He also scored 7.0 points and 3.8 rebounds on average after committing to WVU from North Texas, where he also played for Hodge.

Immediately following the win over Oklahoma, Hodge and the West Virginia staff knew they had to get to work. The portal window officially opened April 7, one day after the national championship in the NCAA Tournament. That’s why the Mountaineers had to quickly shift focus.

“You’re right into the transfer portal and those visits will start happening,” Hodge said. “You’re kind of reconstructing your roster all over again.”