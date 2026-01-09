Booger McFarland calls out Carson Beck during Miami comeback attempt in Fiesta Bowl

ESPN’s Booger McFarland called out Carson Beck during Miami’s comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. Beck began the drive 2-4 for 10 yards on Miami’s most important drive of the season with just over three minutes left in regulation.

“Carson Beck trying to wish these throws,” he tweeted. “Man throw the ball.”

Beck would eventually lead Miami down the field trailing 27-24, highlighted by a 17-yard completion to WR Keelan Marion on 3rd & 10 to keep the drive alive in the final minute. Beck connected with Marion again two plays later for another first down, this time for 11 yards down to the Ole Miss 8-yard-line.

In the end, Beck wouldn’t need his arm to defeat the Rebels. He would run in a three-yard touchdown score in the final minute of the game to help Miami beat Ole Miss 31-27. Beck went untouched as the waltzed into the end zone. Ole Miss would march down the field quickly after, but the Hurricanes defense was able to hold strong after Beck’s touchdown.

The game-winning drive eventually saw Beck lead the Hurricanes 75 yards down the field across 15 plays. The drive took 2:55 off the clock and left Ole Miss with just 18 seconds to work with in regulation. Beck completed 6 of his 11 passing attempts for 49 yards during the drive.

Beck finished the game completing 23 of his 37 passing attempts for 268 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Now, he’s national championship-bound and awaits the winner between Indiana and Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.