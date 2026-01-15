A crazy night in college basketball got even crazier when SMU defeated Virginia Tech 77-76 after a 48-foot half-court heave from Boopie Miller at the buzzer for the win. The shot was made possible after Virginia Tech missed a free throw with four seconds left in regulation.

SMU was able to call timeout after securing the rebound off the miss. After a prolonged stoppage for officials to set the clock, Miller was given the inbound pass and called game. The shot went into the net and on cue, pyro erupted as the Mustangs dog-piled on Miller to celebrate the win.